Seven cars broken into in one day in WB

(CNS): Police are warning car owners to lock their cars after officers in West Bay responded to seven reports of vehicle break-ins on Tuesday. Property was stolen in only one of the cases but all of the vehicles involved had their windows smashed. The first report came in just after 7:20am from Courtyard Drive in West Bay, where the front window of a vehicle was broken and several pieces of equipment and tools were stolen. The next report came minutes later, where again a front window of a car in West Church Street was smashed. The vehicle was ransacked but nothing was taken.

Then, just after 2:30pm five vehicles at an apartment complex on Scholars Drive, were targeted by the thieves, and once again the windows smashed. Police said that in most cases the front visor window was broken and the cars were ransacked, but nothing appeared to be missing, according to owners at the complex.

The police said that they have been dealing with an increase in car break-ins, with 23 reports in June, where 13 of those cars had their windows smashed. So far this year, nearly 100 car break-ins have already been reported.

Given the increase in this crime, police are urging owners not to leave valuables in their cars, including phones, purses, cash, electronics and bags. If you cannot avoid leaving things in your car, ensure that they are tucked away and not visible to onlookers. Police also advise people not to leave spare keys or keys to your residence in your vehicles.

When parking during the day, drivers should choose a place where it is easy to see the car from the roadways or residence, and at night, places that are well lit and visible. Police urged people to get an anti-theft device of some kind where possible, such as car alarms and anti-breakage film for the windows and windscreens.

People can also start up a neighbourhood watch programme in the community to enable people to keep an eye out for each other and to work more closely together to prevent crimes.

If you are a victim of a vehicle break-in please inform the police as soon as you have been made aware. This will assist the RCIPS in recording the times of days that the incidents are taking place and the areas that are being targeted by criminal, for increased patrols and other related operations.

Visit the RCIPS website to find out who your community police officer is and how to get in contact with them. Find more tips on keeping your vehicles safe on the website here.

