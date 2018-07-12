Cubans still on hunger strike as CIG considers release
(CNS): Eight Cuban asylum seekers held at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) have continued to refuse the meals and refreshments provided, but officials said that they have been consuming some personal food items and they have all been seen by doctors. The purpose of the hunger strike, which began at the beginning of this month, was to draw attention to how long their cases are taking to be concluded. The authorities have accepted that the Cubans have faced an “inordinate delay” and stated that they are considering their release.
The Immigration Detention Centre, which is near the women’s prison at Fairbanks in George Town, is currently detaining 13 Cuban migrants, with just one woman among them. The group of eight men on hunger strike are members of the unofficial Cuban opposition party, the PNC. They are seeking political asylum as refugees but some have been detained for more than two years as that process unfolds.
Those who are refusing meals have been put under an hourly watch as the authorities monitor their situation. Although all eight detainees have been assessed on multiple occasions by HSA doctors, all but one has refused any kind of treatment. But officials stated that doctors will continue to observe their health and safety, and food and water will continue to be offered to them.
Officials said that the prison staff and immigration officers who are responsible for the detained Cubans will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure their well-being is properly maintained.
“The Cayman Islands Government remains attentive to the safety, security and well-being of all migrants detained at the IDC as a matter of critical importance,” the authorities said in a release, adding that the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration and the DOI are currently reviewing alternatives for detention going forward.
“Given the inordinate delay in finalising the detainees’ immigration status, the acting chief immigration officer has agreed to review the continued detention of the migrants. However, in reviewing their detention, any potential risks posed to the community by their release will be the paramount consideration,” the government said.
Describing the situation as sensitive, the government said that further details will not be released to the public until government decides the best way forward.
The situation raises a number of questions for government, as there are questions about the incarceration of people who claim to be refugees while their cases are being heard. CNS contacted the Human Rights Commission after learning about the hunger strike, which was exposed only because some of the migrants were able to access smart phones and post the details of their situation and the planned hunger strike on social media. The HRC has not responded to the request for comment.
The men were able to broadcast a video about the strike and to contact journalists via a smart phone,political though government officials said that cellular devices are not allowed within the facility due to safety and security concerns. The Cubans had also claimed that the regular phones at the detention centre were not working and they had been unable to contact their families.
Officials said that the migrants at the IDC do have access to external communication that is provided and coordinated by IDC management. Two landline telephones are available for use within the facility, one of which has been working throughout and a second was returned to service Monday .
‘The group of eight men on hunger strike are members of the unofficial Cuban opposition party, the PNC.’ Are they really members of the PNC or just using this to cover up the fact they’re economic migrants?
I did a visit to the IDC a few years ago and bluntly these Cubans are so full of ***t you can’t believe a word they say. We heard claims that if the detainees were sent back they’d be locked up or killed then discovered some of them had already been here two or even three times but clearly survived their repatriations.
I’ve worked with genuine refugees including Vietnamese boat people and the people in the IDC just looked to me like a bunch of dodgy chancers in comparison.
Let’s get them to Cuba now. You are not on hunger strike if you are eating ” on the side”. Kayla at the compass has been taken for a ride by the Cubans. She had so much to learn.
The Cubans are playing the system and dragging out the process and then complain that everything is taking too long.
Who is in charge of asylum claims? Is the FCO involved? How can this take two years?
So eating some ‘personal items…’ does not count as food? Oh, ok then.
Of course it’s taking long….it’s Cayman!
The population of Cuba is 11.5 million… What if they all decide to come to Cayman and go on a hunger strike?
Release them to Cuba!
They entered the country illegally
Everyone is satisfied that they are economic migrants.
They claim to be part of a cuban opposition group…..so if we release them can you imagine if they continue some political campagne from Cayman….what a disaster that would be. Also we can expect many more cubans arriving claiming the same position. What a disaster that would be.
I say send them all back ASAP.
“they have been consuming some personal food items”
I don’t want to appear pedantic but that’s not really a hunger strike is it? Perhaps the headline should be “Cubans still eating what they feel like”? Although I suppose that doesn’t get as much attention?
Obviously they are not committed to the cause. Too lazy to even starve themselves right. Ship their asses back to Cuba our put them in a boat and push them into the tide.
Do we see how people sticks together in unity to get things done .
Why don’t we blow the dust off their case file and decide whether to (a) send them back per MOU, or (b) let them continue their voyage in defiance of MOU, or (c) grant them asylum. Are we waiting for new choices? It’s not that hard. Three boxes: tick one and move along. We can’t warehouse people indefinitely and for no reason – false imprisonment is a human rights crime.
I absolutely agree, emigrating is not a crime. There are people there for more than 2 years in search of their freedom, that is more than a punishment
I saw uphold treaties and send them back to Cuba.
You comment isn’t wrong
You just went wrong in imaigining people in Cayman and the CIG care about the ‘leftist” idea of human rights and respecting all person’s (including non citizens)
I recently saw an article that reminded me that Anne Frank and her family were denied entry to the US as refugees, food for thought I think
Diogenes
Detained for 2 years? Our Government has no heart.
No heart? You call having free clothes, food, phones, a place to sleep and medical care is heartless? How many Caymanians are struggling with affording one or all of those and they work 40+ hours a week. I’d say CIG is being generous to a bunch of ungrateful sods.
Hey, I wouldn’t waste anymore time with these Cuban migrants. They are proven to be here for Economic reasons.
Send them back to Cuba ASAP!
They should send you too
Be careful how you treat them. The tables could turn when Caymanians will need Cuba, and perhaps we may have to be housed there as a transit. Yes we have our economic problems, but always remember two things: karma and the golden rule ✌????
