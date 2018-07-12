Cubans still on hunger strike as CIG considers release

(CNS): Eight Cuban asylum seekers held at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) have continued to refuse the meals and refreshments provided, but officials said that they have been consuming some personal food items and they have all been seen by doctors. The purpose of the hunger strike, which began at the beginning of this month, was to draw attention to how long their cases are taking to be concluded. The authorities have accepted that the Cubans have faced an “inordinate delay” and stated that they are considering their release.

The Immigration Detention Centre, which is near the women’s prison at Fairbanks in George Town, is currently detaining 13 Cuban migrants, with just one woman among them. The group of eight men on hunger strike are members of the unofficial Cuban opposition party, the PNC. They are seeking political asylum as refugees but some have been detained for more than two years as that process unfolds.

Those who are refusing meals have been put under an hourly watch as the authorities monitor their situation. Although all eight detainees have been assessed on multiple occasions by HSA doctors, all but one has refused any kind of treatment. But officials stated that doctors will continue to observe their health and safety, and food and water will continue to be offered to them.

Officials said that the prison staff and immigration officers who are responsible for the detained Cubans will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure their well-being is properly maintained.

“The Cayman Islands Government remains attentive to the safety, security and well-being of all migrants detained at the IDC as a matter of critical importance,” the authorities said in a release, adding that the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration and the DOI are currently reviewing alternatives for detention going forward.

“Given the inordinate delay in finalising the detainees’ immigration status, the acting chief immigration officer has agreed to review the continued detention of the migrants. However, in reviewing their detention, any potential risks posed to the community by their release will be the paramount consideration,” the government said.

Describing the situation as sensitive, the government said that further details will not be released to the public until government decides the best way forward.

The situation raises a number of questions for government, as there are questions about the incarceration of people who claim to be refugees while their cases are being heard. CNS contacted the Human Rights Commission after learning about the hunger strike, which was exposed only because some of the migrants were able to access smart phones and post the details of their situation and the planned hunger strike on social media. The HRC has not responded to the request for comment.

The men were able to broadcast a video about the strike and to contact journalists via a smart phone,political though government officials said that cellular devices are not allowed within the facility due to safety and security concerns. The Cubans had also claimed that the regular phones at the detention centre were not working and they had been unable to contact their families.

Officials said that the migrants at the IDC do have access to external communication that is provided and coordinated by IDC management. Two landline telephones are available for use within the facility, one of which has been working throughout and a second was returned to service Monday .

Category: Local News