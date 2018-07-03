(CNS): At least nine Cuban men who are seeking asylum in the Cayman Islands, some of whom have now been detained for more than two years and consider themselves political prisoners, have begun a hunger strike. The men are members of the Cuban Nationalist Party (PNC), the unofficial opposition to the current regime. They have posted both a video and information about their protest on Facebook, apparently from inside the Immigration Detention Centre using cellphones.

Outlining what they claim is the collaboration of the Cayman authorities with the Cuban government by refusing or not hearing their asylum claims, they are seeking attention for their cause and what they said was the failure of the authorities here to understand that they are politically oppressed. The men posted the video and information on the political party’s Facebook page on Sunday, stating that they were beginning the hunger strike over the collaboration of Cayman with “the cruel dictatorships in our country”.

Cayman has an MOU with Havana, which lays out the process to return people considered by both governments to be economic migrants. Over the two decades, few of the Cubans who land in Cayman apply for political asylum, as most are aiming to get to the US, where, because of the ‘wet-foot, dry-foot’ policy, they have the automatic right to remain legally.

According to the Facebook posts, the nine Cuban asylum seekers have been at the IDC in Fairbanks for various periods of time, with two men having been imprisoned since landing without documentation two and a half years ago. Others are more recent arrivals, with one member of the group having landed just three months ago.

As they begin their hunger strike to protest being held in jail when they consider themselves refugees, their situation is about to get more complex, since around 20 prison inmates from HMP Northward are set to be transferred to an area of the IDC to alleviate the overcrowding at the main jail.

Although officials have said the two groups will be detained separately, there are obvious international and human rights issues over the detention of those claiming asylum as refugees from people who have been convicted of crimes.

CNS has contacted the IDC authorities and the governor’s office about the protest and we are awaiting a response.

