Victim stabbed outside CAL ticket office
(CNS): A teenager who was stabbed outside the Cayman Airways headquarters on Roberts Drive in George Town yesterday afternoon at around 5:10 is in hospital recovering from what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. The RCIPS said that the victim and the two assailants were known to each other but a spokesperson did not confirm that robbery was the motive, as had been suggested on local social media posts. The victim was stabbed in the upper thigh, according to images circulating in the aftermath of the incident, but no other details have been confirmed.
The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.
This is so sad. What is happening to the crime-free Cayman that once existed? I hope the attacker is punished to the full extent of the law, as well as all those who take no thought in breaking the law and posing threat to another human’s life. Their stupid mentality have to stop! May the courts now help them comply with the law 100% !
I hope the victim makes a full recovery and his attacker has to admit to everything!
Crime-free? You mean back in the days before air service was available. Back in the turtling and rope making days? Back when the men went to sea for income?
Hun, I’ve been here since 1989 and there was crime back then. That was back when they downplayed and never publicized the crime. But trust me, I know first hand of rape, hit-and-run, several robberies/break-ins. First hand experience.
Wake up. Those days will never be seen again. Check Little Cayman though. They might be crime free these days.
At 11:27am – I’m not sure what you hoped to gain by portraying as if Cayman was not in more recent years – still a safe place. I was born here and I KNOW what I’m talking about. Yes there was the one-off – here and there but never like it is now.
My point being – criminals need to stop their senseless behavior and when they are caught breaking the law – they then need to be punished to the full extent of the law!!!
I remember a relatively crime free Cayman. There is no doubt a substantial element of what we now suffer is either imported or a consequence of relatively recent failures in both our education and immigration systems. Alden? Over to you.
You been here too long with that stink attitude. Why don’t you go back where you came from?
Little Cayman crime free? That’s where the drug importers live.
Little Kingston it has become. Too many on Work Permits and making Cayman/Jamaican babies they walk away from, of which many are now young adults.
cayman hasn’t been crime free since the 1500s
