Victim stabbed outside CAL ticket office

(CNS): A teenager who was stabbed outside the Cayman Airways headquarters on Roberts Drive in George Town yesterday afternoon at around 5:10 is in hospital recovering from what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. The RCIPS said that the victim and the two assailants were known to each other but a spokesperson did not confirm that robbery was the motive, as had been suggested on local social media posts. The victim was stabbed in the upper thigh, according to images circulating in the aftermath of the incident, but no other details have been confirmed.

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

