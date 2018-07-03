Prison to use IDC as jails overflow

(CNS): With more than 220 men crammed into HMP Northward, which is supposed to have a maximum capacity of 212, prison authorities say they will be transferring some low-risk inmates to the Immigration Detention Centre at Fairbanks in an effort to ease the overcrowding at the men’s jail. Northward has been bursting at the seams for some time now and the prison population shows no sign of declining. The prison has been utilising the detention centre but that is also at capacity, and even the women’s facility at Fairbanks is close to its limit of 20 inmates.

With overcrowding at HMP Northward now causing real security concerns and putting rehabilitation programmes and offender management at risk, Prison Director Steven Barrett said in a press release that the “suitably selected and risk assessed individuals” would be transferred to a section of the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) that would be cordoned off from the largely Cuban population of migrants and asylum seekers already housed there.

However, with no other solution to the capacity problems at the main prison, he said that “the plans to relieve some of the strain on HMP Northward by using the IDC as an extension of the prison is the most viable short-term option available”.

Barrett said work was underway to reshape the prison and transfer inmates from areas most impacted by this overcrowding. He said the current overcrowding was not acceptable or sustainable, and the transfer of prisoners to the IDC could clear around 22 places in Northward.

“Overcrowding has been a prolonged issue here in the Cayman Islands and this has presented a number of challenges for staff and prisoners,” he explained. “Overcrowding can undermine the safety of staff and prisoners, and creates much longer waiting lists for accessing offending behaviour programmes and other rehabilitation activities.”

The director added that it was important to acknowledge the patience of those incarcerated and the work of his staff.

Dax Basdeo, the chief officer for the Home Affairs Ministry, said the transfer of inmates to the centre and the reconfiguration of the prison would not impact the statutory obligations or compromise safety. “We will continue to work diligently towards a permanent solution, while maintaining the welfare and security of inmates, prison service staff and members of the public,” he added.

Basdeo said prison operations at the IDC, such as daily meal times, access to recreational and hygiene facilities, would function as normal, while coordinating schedules around the group of migrants that are currently housed at the facility.

“We are currently reviewing the necessary security measures and protocols that will be implemented in order to make the facility suitable for inmates, while ensuring the privacy and safety of the migrants isn’t compromised,” he stated.

But this could add to the problems that government is already experiencing at the centre, where nine detainees who are claiming asylum began a hunger strike this weekend.

The IDC is under the remit of the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration. Wesley Howell, the chief officer of that ministry, said that retrofitting the centre to maintain the strict separation of immigration detainees and prison inmates would relieve the prison overcrowding in the short term and provide safe and compliant detention facilities for the immigration detainees.

