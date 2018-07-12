Only 4 slots for local artists at festival

(CNS): Organizers of the KAABOO Cayman music festival set to take place in the Cayman Islands in February next year have begun the process of looking for local artists to perform. But officials have confirmed that there will only be four slots available for local musicians over the two-day event. The festival is being headlined by Duran Duran and the Chain Smokers, with a mixed line-up of performers which organisers believe will attract thousands of people. But given the number of talented local musicians who will be seeking an opportunity to perform in front of a sizable crowd and with so few slots available, many are going to be disappointed.

In email correspondence with CNS, a spokesperson for the festivals said that there will be four main stage slots for local band performances. But there will be additional opportunities for local musicians and DJs, chefs, street performers, visual artists, and more off the main stage, though they did not detail what they would be. The four local slots contrast with around two dozen international bands, musicians, and DJs performing on the main stages, according to the organisers. There will also be an international line-up of comedians, contemporary visual artists and chefs.

It is not exactly clear what the main demographic for the festival will be, but organisers say it will attract some 11,000 people. However, a spokesperson told CNS that it is ” for everyone”, with all “races, genders, and ages” welcome. The festival is being promoted not only in Cayman, but also internationally, with a focus in the US, Canada, and UK. With a line-up varying from Bryan Adams to Transviolet, and the cheapest 2-day passes selling for around $375, going up to more than $17,000, it will be interesting to see where the 11,000 people will come from.

The festival is set to be held on land owned by the Dart Group, which is currently in the process of being developed. The planning permission for the site has already caused some controversies after the Central Planning Authority granted approval without considering the concerns of the Department of Environment.

Nevertheless, there is considerable anticipation that the event could be a genuine money-spinner for local business, despite the concerns about the scale and the impact such a huge event will have.

Stakeholders in the tourism sector point to the hotel industry as the main beneficiaries. But if indeed there are some 10,000 extra people on the island that weekend, bars, restaurants, retail, and transport businesses are all likely to enjoy a piece of the profit. An economic impact forecast reportedly published by Deloitte, a local financial and consulting firm, found that the festival could see almost $14 million spent on the island during the weekend, with government collecting almost $1 million in fees for the public purse.

The organisers also plan to hire 800 people locally to work the event doing an array of jobs, from collecting tickets to valet parking and looking after VIP pass holders. It will also provide opportunities for local artisans to show off their work.

