Only 4 slots for local artists at festival
(CNS): Organizers of the KAABOO Cayman music festival set to take place in the Cayman Islands in February next year have begun the process of looking for local artists to perform. But officials have confirmed that there will only be four slots available for local musicians over the two-day event. The festival is being headlined by Duran Duran and the Chain Smokers, with a mixed line-up of performers which organisers believe will attract thousands of people. But given the number of talented local musicians who will be seeking an opportunity to perform in front of a sizable crowd and with so few slots available, many are going to be disappointed.
In email correspondence with CNS, a spokesperson for the festivals said that there will be four main stage slots for local band performances. But there will be additional opportunities for local musicians and DJs, chefs, street performers, visual artists, and more off the main stage, though they did not detail what they would be. The four local slots contrast with around two dozen international bands, musicians, and DJs performing on the main stages, according to the organisers. There will also be an international line-up of comedians, contemporary visual artists and chefs.
It is not exactly clear what the main demographic for the festival will be, but organisers say it will attract some 11,000 people. However, a spokesperson told CNS that it is ” for everyone”, with all “races, genders, and ages” welcome. The festival is being promoted not only in Cayman, but also internationally, with a focus in the US, Canada, and UK. With a line-up varying from Bryan Adams to Transviolet, and the cheapest 2-day passes selling for around $375, going up to more than $17,000, it will be interesting to see where the 11,000 people will come from.
The festival is set to be held on land owned by the Dart Group, which is currently in the process of being developed. The planning permission for the site has already caused some controversies after the Central Planning Authority granted approval without considering the concerns of the Department of Environment.
Nevertheless, there is considerable anticipation that the event could be a genuine money-spinner for local business, despite the concerns about the scale and the impact such a huge event will have.
Stakeholders in the tourism sector point to the hotel industry as the main beneficiaries. But if indeed there are some 10,000 extra people on the island that weekend, bars, restaurants, retail, and transport businesses are all likely to enjoy a piece of the profit. An economic impact forecast reportedly published by Deloitte, a local financial and consulting firm, found that the festival could see almost $14 million spent on the island during the weekend, with government collecting almost $1 million in fees for the public purse.
The organisers also plan to hire 800 people locally to work the event doing an array of jobs, from collecting tickets to valet parking and looking after VIP pass holders. It will also provide opportunities for local artisans to show off their work.
Category: Local News
Remember people when the rich don’t want you to patronize their venues because of their social class they just jack up the price on what they are selling so you can’t afford to go and take your family there. #moderndayracism#notforcaymanians
1
0
In other news, is the lady who was attacked by her husband doing better?
0
0
SWANKY!!! All the way, Bo bo!
1
0
Instead of focusing on what folks cant do… Focus on what they can!
No… High Tide should not be on the main stage with Duran Duran. But the road crew for that band will be in town for a few days prior, and so will a lot of music fans. Every bar and hotel lobby should have live music around that weekend.
Leave the big stage for the big performers that people are paying big money to see.
0
0
I’d be interested in Deloitte doing an assessment afterwards on how much real benefit accrued. Just so we all know. (If no one does, then you’ll know.)
That time of year is already busy tourist season so, unless there’s 10,000 extra beds somewhere it will not be 10,000 extra tourists. Its whatever we’d have normally plus whatever extra the event attracts. (To keep it simple for Deloitte call it 2019 number minus 2018 number for the same weekend. After that they can get creative with things like ‘how much were we able to raise rates because of all of the extra high-end demand Kabboo is supposedly going to create’.)
0
0
Why spin it as “Only 4”? Why not the real headline which is “Fantastic Opportunity for 4 local artists/groups to be on an International stage with world renowned musicians” …a tad long I know… In some articles you criticize employers for being negative about Caymanians, and here, with a great opportunity for some Caymanians on an international platform, and 800 (albeit very short) terms jobs in the offering, it is your good selves supplying the negativity. I don’t think Cayman artists would get that same chance elsewhere, and it is fantastic for those that will be selected.
Keep up the good work CNS, you do a great job in sometimes trying circumstances. Don’t let the full moon get you down.
0
0
I love these economic impact forecasts….pure utter bs, but they get paid for it….may as well ask a gypsy in a tent….hmm, i think 1 man will spend $300…there will be 11,000 tickets for sale….lets call it $300 million….that will be $75,000 thank you…i’ll even put the report in a lovely binder
0
0
Typical CNS putting their slant on it “ONLY four…”. I paid big bucks for the tickets, four local acts is plenty. I will probably have seen the local acts 50 times before anyway. And, whilst there is nothing wrong with ‘local acts’ anywhere in the world, they stay ‘local’ for a reason!
0
0
haha all “races”.. didn’t realise there were more than one. oh the old colonial mindset shows it’s head once more.
0
0
Isn’t bringing 11,000 music lovers to town a big boost to the local scene? Won’t many of them go to local clubs? The article is unnecessarily negative. I’m surprised you didn’t suggest the acts should be 60% Caymanian owned.
0
0
Make Swanky one of the local bands please, they can handle the big stage.
Don’t put anyone up there that is going to be an embarrassment.
Often times we are forced to listen to some very mediocre, sometimes even painful local acts.
25
8
Of course there’s only 4 slots for locals….lucky they gave spots at all!
23
7
Good luck finding four up to par acts!
27
14
Screw your comment. Local bands should boycott (as should anyone else who understands the destruction of the island/planet) do to darts unthoughtful, ignorant end game.
Poster? You ready to get on board?
0
1
I can tell you this.. I am NOT paying over $300 to hear local bands on the main stage that I can hear any time throughout the year.
Seriously. What the H are you thinking? Why publish an inciteful article like this in order to stir people up about locals not being on the MAIN STAGE!??? Unnecessary!
Do you really think that local artists would expect to be on the MAIN STAGE?
32
10
Yea because we will never be good enough and we should be happy for the scraps our foreign Gods give us to eat here in our own country, why do we continue to believe in ourselves we should just be happy that they allow us to remain here once we stay in our lane and stfu.
Love you massa
Signed a Backwards no-talent Islander
1
1
Agreed, stop trying to stir up trouble. This is the first proper music festival we’ve ever had, whilst we love our local talent not all of them are suitable for an international event. 4 slots is plenty. Maybe stop the anti-Dart stuff for a moment and celebrate that we’re going to have a great event here, without having to travel anywhere.
1
0
Truth is that if the big mouth hype machine tells you who to like, you’ll like them. Wise up. In life in general also. BTW, you’re basically contributing 300 buck to help the buzzards strip this island of habitat for anything but money driven drunks. All aboard!
0
1
Most of the people will not be from here and might like to hear local music. Daa
0
0
Yes we do, if it is being held in Cayman some of our local artist should be included!! If not then it shouldn’t be held here.. Swanky is well like by tourists and locals as well. So what is the point? I am so sick and tired of this kind of crap going on here.
0
1
Yawn!
16
2