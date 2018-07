(CNS): A member of the public spotted a handgun at the popular beach area of Smith Cove yesterday and alerted the police. The RCIPS said that officers received the report at around 1:00pm Wednesday and sent officers to recover the weapon, which contained a single round of ammunition. Police have not revealed any other details about the gun. In addition to the weapons handed in during the recent amnesty, this gun is the ninth firearm recovered this year.

Category: Crime, Police