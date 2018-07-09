CARICOM backs BOTs in constitutional fight with UK

(CNS): Caribbean leaders have expressed their solidarity with the British Overseas Territories in the region that are being adversely affected by the unilateral action of the UK to legislate domestic policy constitutionally devolved to them without the consent and involvement of their people. According to a communiqué released by CARICOM at the weekend, following the annual Heads of Government Meeting, the regional organisation agreed that, at great cost to territories, the action ran counter to the alternative arrangements to public registers agreed with the UK government and already in place.

“Heads of Government viewed this action as similar to the unilateral and punitive extra-territorial measures such as blacklisting and de-risking taken against their own countries financial services sector, also a critical aspect of their economies, despite their best efforts at transparency and compliance,” the communique stated.

Premier Alden McLaughlin was one of four BOT leaders who attended the CARICOM meeting in order to help drum up Caribbean support for the opposition to the imposition of public registers and to back the moves by several territories to pursue constitutional reform.

Before leaving for Montego Bay, where the meeting was held and hosted by the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, McLaughlin told the Legislative Assembly here that there was strength in numbers.

