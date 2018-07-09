Two Hondas and a Mazda stolen in 5 days

| 09/07/2018 | 4 Comments

(CNS): Car thieves have made off with another three vehicles over the last five days, police reported on Monday, as they asked the public to help them track down a Mazda Demio, a Honda Civic and a Honda CR-V. The first of the cars taken was the black Mazda, registration #133 583, which was stolen on Wednesday, 4 July, from Buttonwood Avenue.  The two Hondas were taken over the weekend from different locations off the West Bay Road. 

A silver 1999 Honda Civic hatchback, registration #129 952, was last seen parked off Safehaven Drive in the vicinity of West Bay Road at about 4:30pm on Friday, 6 July, and discovered missing at about 12:30am Saturday.

The blue 1996 Honda CR-V, registration #129 919, was parked at Island Pine Villas on West Bay Road at about 11:30pm Friday, 6 July, but the owner found it missing at about 11:30am Saturday. That vehicle has some sun fading on the roof, hood and doors, and a small dent towards the rear of the car.

See pictures of the stolen cars here

Anyone with information regarding these stolen vehicles is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.  Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Comments (4)

  1. Anonymous says:
    09/07/2018 at 7:51 pm

    Bait car.




  2. Anonymous says:
    09/07/2018 at 1:57 pm

    On an island this size what the heck are they doing with them? Is there a chop shop operating somewhere?




