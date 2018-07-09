Two Hondas and a Mazda stolen in 5 days

(CNS): Car thieves have made off with another three vehicles over the last five days, police reported on Monday, as they asked the public to help them track down a Mazda Demio, a Honda Civic and a Honda CR-V. The first of the cars taken was the black Mazda, registration #133 583, which was stolen on Wednesday, 4 July, from Buttonwood Avenue. The two Hondas were taken over the weekend from different locations off the West Bay Road.

A silver 1999 Honda Civic hatchback, registration #129 952, was last seen parked off Safehaven Drive in the vicinity of West Bay Road at about 4:30pm on Friday, 6 July, and discovered missing at about 12:30am Saturday.

The blue 1996 Honda CR-V, registration #129 919, was parked at Island Pine Villas on West Bay Road at about 11:30pm Friday, 6 July, but the owner found it missing at about 11:30am Saturday. That vehicle has some sun fading on the roof, hood and doors, and a small dent towards the rear of the car.

Anyone with information regarding these stolen vehicles is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police