(CNS): The Cayman Islands premier is turning to regional organisation CARICOM for help in its fight with the United Kingdom over what he has termed as the “constitutional overreach” by the British government after it passed legislation imposing public beneficial ownership registers on the overseas territories. Alden McLaughlin and Attorney General Samuel Bulgin are heading to Montego Bay this week to the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community to drum up support after writing to CARICOM Secretary General Erwin LaRocque.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, the premier said he had told LaRocque that, as the president of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association’s Political Council, he wanted to bring the situation impacting the territories, which are associate members, to the attention of the CARICOM states and increase the level of engagement.

“I am grateful to Secretary General LaRocque for agreeing that this matter be added to their Caucus agenda and believe that this is an indication that CARICOM also views the matter as important as we do,” he said.

The premier pointed out that the territories view the actions of the UK Parliament to legislate for them in areas of domestic policy, which have been devolved, “as a gross affront to the constitutional relationship we have with the United Kingdom”.

With all of the territory leaders expressing concern about potential further overreach, he said they were “all of one voice that we each need to seek our own individual constitutional safeguards” and that the overseas territories would benefit from CACRICOM support because there is strength in numbers.

The issue of the constitutional threat to the territories will be added to an agenda that includes discussions on CARICOM’s single market, approval of a draft declaration on climate change, a report on the legalisation of ganja, security issues, a regional strategy for the development of statistics, and the third United Nations high-level meeting on non-communicable diseases, among other issues.

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness will chair the meeting and special guests include Sebastian Pinera Echenique, the president of Chile, and Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of Cuba.

McLaughlin and Bulgin will be joined on this trip by Senior Political Advisor Roy Tatum and International Affairs Analyst Jamaal Anderson, who has responsibility for CARICOM in the Cayman Islands Cabinet Office. The groups will leave Wednesday and return Saturday.

