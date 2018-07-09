Booze and music laws face major overhaul

(CNS): Commerce Minister Joey Hew has signaled his intention to overhaul the laws that govern both the sale of alcohol and the prohibition of live music at licensed premises on Sundays. Hew brought minor amendments to the legislation to the Legislative Assembly last month, paving the way for alcohol sales at liquor stores on Sunday afternoons and to permit live music and entertainment at non-licensed premises on Sundays, after questions were raised about churches and charities appearing to breach the law. The changes also lift music bans at licensed premises on New Year’s Eve.

As he presented the two amendment bills on Friday, 29 June, Hew said that the legislation dealt with some immediate anomalies and problems with the laws but that there were plans for a complete review.

He said these changes dealt with some urgent changes to streamline the laws and deal with some duplication and unnecessary bureaucracy but these changes would be followed by much more comprehensive reform in the not too distant future, which may see what is considered by many as the archaic music and dance law merged with the law relating to liquor licensing.

Hew began his presentation to the LA with the changes to Sunday sales under the liquor licensing law. He said he met with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, the Cayman Ministers Association and the National Drug Council, as well as the industry stakeholders, and the feedback from all was considered.

“The proposed bill is intended to address urgent matters only,” he said. “A much more comprehensive review, including feedback from the NDC, CMA, CITA and other stakeholders, will take a closer look around the rules regarding training of bar staff and the advertising of alcohol, as well as combining the Music and Dancing Control Law and the Liquor Licensing Law is planned for the longer term.”

The main changes regarding Sunday sales were spearheaded by the new Liquor Licensing Board chair in April to allow gas stations and liquor stores to sell booze on Sundays between 1pm and 7pm. Hew reminded members of some of the problems that have surrounded Sunday liquor sales after the Peanuts gas station was erroneously issued a Sunday licence by the former board chair and talk-show host, Woody DaCosta, which stirred up chaos and eventually leading to his resignation.

The minister said that changes to the package licence would allow Sunday trading between specific hours at the discretion of the board, as he pointed out that it would be down to the board to consider the potential anti-social issues at these premises and to impose the conditions to manage community expectations. Hew further suggested that the forthcoming legislative review would give more teeth to the board.

He commended the current chair, Noel Williams, stating that he had shown real leadership in returning respect to the board after the “embarrassing problems” that had been exposed over the Sunday trading fiasco.

The minister explained that other changes to the law were designed to more clearly define licences and the categories for better control and enforcement. The changes would also allow NGOs to get a licence for fundraising events, and a mobile bar licence category was also created.

Meanwhile, the changes to the Music and Dancing Control Law did not overturn the Saturday night/Sunday morning restrictions except for when New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday or Sunday, which has on some years caused challenges for the tourism sector.

The amendments also clarify that artistic and cultural events on Sundays at churches or other local venues are exempt from the live music ban. Hotels, ports and airports will also be exempt to allow live bands to welcome tourists.

Category: Laws, Politics