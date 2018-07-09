Marine park expansion under review again

(CNS): Almost six years after a public consultation made it clear that the people of the Cayman Islands wanted to see the local marine parks enhanced, the environment minister has reportedly asked for another review of the proposals. The Department of the Environment has consulted, reviewed and reshaped the original proposals, which were based on extensive scientific research, numerous times in order to accommodate objections from local fishermen and to make the expansion palatable for politicians. Nevertheless, it appears that the current minister wants to consult on the proposals yet again.

Compromised proposals for much-needed enhanced marine protection have been waiting for a green light from Cabinet since 2016. Despite his best efforts to win support from his Cabinet colleagues at the time, the former minister, Wayne Panton, encountered considerable push-back because of pressure on government from a small but vocal number of fishermen, who continue to object to any restrictions at all on their ability to take marine life from local waters.

Cayman’s original marine protections were not easy to steer through but they have ensured that the quality of local reefs stand out in the region. But with increased pressures from both over-fishing, increased coastal development and the myriad threats and challenges from climate change, the original protections are no longer enough.

With only 15% of reefs being fully protected, the mismatch of laws and rules that permit Caymanians, but not residents or visitors, to fish in certain places, rules that allow certain species of a certain size of fish to be take from the oceans at certain times, makes enforcement challenging. The DoE has targeted an increase of 30% of the reefs being ‘no take’, and less complicated rules to make it easier for conservation officers to know when people are poaching.

However, since taking office in May 2018 and being given the environment portfolio in what appears to be nothing more than an afterthought, Minister Dwayne Seymour has signaled to the DoE that he wished to review the proposals again.

It is not clear if the DoE will need to embark on yet another round of public consultation or whether the proposed enhancements will be further watered down at a time when the issue of climate change and the multiple rising threats to the marine environment are at the forefront of public discourse.

The minister has shown little, if any, enthusiasm for enacting the urgently needed enhancement for marine protection, and since his election he has made it clear that he wants to see the National Conservation Law reviewed and some of the powers of the National Conservation Council to protect Cayman’s natural resources diminished.

If there had been any doubt about the minister’s lack of commitment to the mounting environmental challenges facing the Cayman Islands, he made it even clearer last week when, during a debate about appropriations made to buy land for conservation under the NCL, he stated clearly that he was “no conservationist”.

