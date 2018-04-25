Booze board levels field for Sunday sales

(CNS): The Liquor Licensing Board has settled what became almost a year-long debate about whether or not gas stations can sell alcohol on Sundays in the wake of an error by the previous chair. The board has now paved the way for all gas stations, as well as liquor stores, to apply for a retail licence that is limited to off-sales between the hours of 1pm and 7pm on Sundays. Noel Williams, the current board chair, confirmed that after in-depth research, the board had decided it was important to level the field for Sunday sales after a number of gas stations had applied.

Williams told CNS that the decision had not been made lightly and that he and the board had done a significant amount of work to ensure that the decisions on the latest applications from gas stations and also Tortuga Rum Company to sell liquor on Sundays would be lawful. He said that after wide legal consultation, he could find no reason to deny the gas stations that had made the applications for a licence.

LLB Deputy Chair Lynn Bodden, who is a local attorney, added that the board had done what it could within the existing framework to make things fair.

“Although we all believe there are flaws in the exiting legislation, we had no alternative but to work with the current laws and do what’s just and equitable,” she said. “We had no legal reason to refuse the licences. The main reasons for the grant was to accommodate tourists arriving on Sunday.”

Williams said that the board determined that the gas stations or liquor stores interested in opening on Sundays should be able to apply for a retail licence on which the board could impose conditions and limitations. He said it was decided to restrict the hours of sale to 1-7pm in the afternoon and to permit only off-sales or take-out and not allow consumption on the premises.

He said any broader changes to Sunday sales would require amendments to the Liquor Licensing Law. But he said that this move has made the situation fair for all gas stations that already have package licences and are selling alcohol during the week.

In total, twelve gas stations and liquor stores were granted the licences during a meeting on Friday, when the board outlined the new regime and the conditions on the additional licences they were now getting for their Sunday sales. These applicants had been waiting several weeks, as the board was wary about the mistakes made by the previous chair and wanted to ensure that any new decision regarding the applications was lawful as well as just.

Last year the board erroneously granted, then retracted, then granted again a retail licence that had allowed the Peanuts Rubis gas station to sell alcohol every day, causing widespread controversy and eventually ousting the chair at the time, Woody DaCosta, from the board.

As a result of the problems that caused, subsequent applications by other gas stations and Robert Hamaty, the owner of Tortuga Rum Company, to sell booze on Sundays were placed on hold while the board sought a way to address the situation within the existing law and its powers.

Following the decision, Brown’s Esso and H&B gas stations and Tortuga have now been given the green light to sell alcohol on Sundays within the limited hours and the board is now expecting more applications over the coming weeks ahead of its meeting in June.

While there has been past opposition to amending the liquor licensing laws more fully to accommodate Sunday sales, the importance of the tourism sector to Cayman’s economy as well as the need to prevent illegal sales seems to be winning the argument.

Government has not yet set out its future plans regarding Sunday liquor sales but it is understood that amended legislation will be brought to the Legislative Assembly before the end of the year.

