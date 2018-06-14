Couple arrested over illegal gun

(CNS): A Bodden Town couple found themselves in police custody Thursday after an early morning raid at a house in the Lower Valley area of Bodden Town, in which an illegal revolver and ammunition were found. Following the operation by a joint task force of police and customs officers, a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

This is the first arrest the police have made regarding an illegal gun since the firearms amnesty began at the start of this month.

