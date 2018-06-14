Police nab repeat Snug Harbour suspect burglar

(CNS): A 45-year-old George Town man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in relation to a break-in on 11 April at a home on Palm Heights Drive in Snug Harbour, George Town, an area that has had a spate of burglaries recently. In this instance several personal items were taken by the burglar. Police said the suspect in this case is already facing charges for another burglary in the Snug Harbour area, which also happened in April, and was on court bail but is now said to be in police custody.

Category: Courts, Crime