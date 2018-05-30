Lord Ahmad: We didn’t want this

(CNS): The British government did not want to be in the position it finds itself regarding the recent vote in parliament which has resulted in the imposition of public beneficial ownership registers on the Cayman Islands and other overseas territories, according to Minister of State for the Commonwealth Lord Ahmad. The Conservative peer was in Cayman Wednesday for a one-day visit in an effort to reassure the people and the local government that despite this “testing” situation, the UK values its relationship with Cayman and wants to find a solution.

Speaking briefly with the local media before leaving the Cayman Islands, Lord Ahmad said that the vote was made by the members of the House of Commons, and as the UK is a democracy, the will of parliament is sovereign. But he wanted to work in a collective and collaborative manner to mitigate some of the issues that have arisen as a result of what is now an act of parliament.

“It wasn’t my decision,” he said, adding that the Conservative government, of which he is a member, did not support the amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill that resulted in the overseas territories being obliged to introduce open registers before it is the global norm. Lord Ahmad said that he believed that real progress had already been made on beneficial ownership with the existing agreement between Cayman and Britain. But he stressed that the UK government had no choice but to accept the decision by the British parliament.

Now that the law has passed, if there is not a public register in Cayman by 2020, Britain will be obligated to issue an order-in-council to impose it. But he said he wanted to assure the Cayman people that the UK wants to work with them on this issue to find a solution and it was a time for calmness to prevail.

“Britain is very much with you and will work with you to address any concerns and mitigate risks,” he said.

However, Premier Alden McLaughlin has stated clearly that the Cayman Islands Government will not be doing anything to create a public register and should an order be imposed to force local legislation, it will be challenged in the courts.

Given that situation, when asked what the collaboration would be, the Tory peer did not give a clear explanation.”There are solutions to be found,” he said. “There are details to be worked through and we will work collaboratively to find a solution that works for our overseas territories that also reflects and upholds the decision of the British parliament.”

He refused to comment on the CIG’s plans to press its case against the public register in the courts and how the UK would deal with any litigation, but he said the UK had a strong relationship with the Cayman Islands government.

“The strength of that relationship will determine how we progress on this important issue. But I understand not just the concerns but the nature of the concerns that have been raised. I get it,” he said, adding that he had defended the Cayman Islands position twice during the presentation of the law. “We are in a situation we would rather have not been in,” he said.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office minister said that the Cayman Islands’ public finances and the offshore sector was in a strong position and this one decision was not going to undermine the sector. “Cayman is very much open to business,” he said, as he complimented the deep and established financial sector here.

He made it clear on a number of occasions that while he was not in support of the decision by parliament, it had to be respected but the Cayman Islands was still very much part of the British family.

Category: Local News