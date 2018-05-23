Cayman to bring fight over BO to local courts

(CNS): The premier has said that the Cayman Islands will resist the Order-in-Council from Britain if it seeks to impose a public beneficial ownership register before the rest of the world adopts this model of transparency. Alden McLaughlin said that having taken advice from leading constitutional lawyers in London, the government will not seek a judicial review there or challenge the UK law, which requires the British Overseas Territories to have the registers before the end of 2020, in the British court system but to press the case here in Cayman’s courts.

McLaughlin explained that based on discussions with a number of leading QCs, including Jeffery Jowell, who assisted in the drafting of the 2009 Constitution, and Lord David Pannick, the government would make its legal challenge to the Order-in-Council that would be imposed by the UK and fight the case in the local courts.

He said that under no circumstances would the Cayman government engage with any British officials that may seek to establish a public beneficial ownership register. “We are not going to cooperate in any preparation of a register; we will not amend the law,” he said.

McLaughlin committed to continuing to exchange information with the UK and other international law enforcement and taxation agencies in the fight against financial crime and corruption. But he said Cayman now sees the exchange agreement on beneficial ownership, which the jurisdiction had agreed with the UK previously as an alternative to the imposition of a public register, as no longer valid.

He said the UK’s vote in parliament imposing the public register invalidated that agreement and system. Government would now look closely at how that is working, McLaughlin said, adding Cayman would move to a voluntary exchange and continue to act responsibly on the international stage.

“We are not intending to step away from what we regard as our responsibility to assist with the fight against financial crime and global corruption but the precise terms on how we co-operate, based on the exchange of notes, is another matter as there are some problems with it,” he said, adding that Cayman was now freed from the earlier obligations under that agreement.

McLaughlin emphasized the difference between privacy and secrecy and the jurisdiction would resist an open register, not because the change would bring down the local offshore sector but because it was wrong, discriminatory and inappropriate.

He said the clear advice was that Cayman’s best course of action is to challenge any decision by the UK to impose the register through local legislation in our courts. McLaughlin explained that challenging it in the UK would bring a different set of problems and issues relating to the law there and arguments around parliamentary supremacy.

“We intend to win,” he said, emphasizing why the legal fight in Cayman would be preferable to one in the Britain.

McLaughlin also said that Cayman remains more than two years away from the deadline and the regulatory landscape changes quickly, so anything could happen. He repeated what Cayman has always said about public registers, that when it becomes a global standard Cayman will implement an open register too, but not until it is on a level playing field.

