(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that the Cayman Islands Government is considering a legal challenge to the news today that the British parliament has voted to force its overseas territories to introduce public registers showing the beneficial owners of the companies domiciled there. “The actions of the House of Commons in seeking to legislate for the Cayman Islands amount to constitutional overreach and are reminiscent of the worst injustices of a bygone era of colonial despotism,” he said in a statement following the vote Tuesday.

The British Overseas Territories, but not the Crown Dependencies, are facing the mandatory requirement of allowing public access to the information about who owns and benefits from the financial entities here before the end of 31 December 2020. As a result, McLaughlin said, his government was “keeping all options on the table, including a legal challenge”.

McLaughlin said his government was “deeply aggrieved” by the move and that it violated the accepted and conventional constitutional relationships between the UK and the Cayman Islands.

“The Cayman Islands has its own democratically elected government and is not represented in the UK Parliament,” he stated. “Imposition of legislation, through powers that date back to the colonial era, over and above the wishes of the democratically elected legislative bodies of the overseas territories represents a gross affront to the constitutional relationship we currently have with the United Kingdom.”

Railing against the pass given to the crown dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, the premier said, “Imposing such an obligation on the overseas territories while exempting the crown dependencies discriminates unfairly against the overseas territories. This amendment is based solely on prejudice and a wilful misunderstanding of our current regulatory framework.”

Central public registers are not the global standard and the Cayman government had believed that the UK would resist imposing public register on the territories until they were — something the governor had also indicated was the case at a recent press briefing.

“Since 2013 I have been completely clear that, when public registers become a global standard, the Cayman Islands will adopt them,” McLaughlin said. “The actions in the House of Commons today seeks to impose the UK’s own flawed system of unverified public registers upon the Overseas Territories by the end of 2020.”

He also accused the members of the British parliament of double standards, as during the same debate it voted down an amendment to the UK’s Companies Act, which would have required due diligence on beneficial owners of UK companies in order to prevent money laundering.

The premier’s outrage was matched by Minister of Financial Services Tara Rivers.

“Even more unfortunate, today’s actions indicate that, for political expediency, the UK has chosen to ignore Cayman’s high level of ongoing cooperation which is embedded in our laws and international agreements,” she said, as she pointed to the more than 100 tax authorities and crime agencies that already have access to information about who owns what and how much in relation to Cayman companies.

“Verified beneficial ownership information on Cayman structures has been available to the UK’s legal, regulatory and tax authorities for more than 15 years, and our agreement on the sharing of information with the United Kingdom authorities is of such strength that we have committed to reporting within 24 hours, or within 1 hour in the case of a truly emergent situation.”

However, these claims by the Cayman government and the offshore sector about standards and transparency have failed to gain the necessary traction with British politicians, who have been subject to a significant lobbying over the last few years. This was compounded by recent events relating to the flow of illicit money funding the West’s ‘virtual cold war’ with Russia, through the offshore and onshore financial system.

CNS has contacted Cayman Finance about the industry position on the news and we are awaiting a response. However, the organisation unveiled a new project today to help the sector promote the jurisdiction and share accurate information about the jurisdiction.

It said in a press release that the “Industry Ambassador Programme” was targeting the 7,000 people working in the local financial services sector to equip them with the knowledge required to champion the benefits of using the jurisdiction.

One of the areas would be what a tax haven is and why Cayman does not meet that definition.

“As we continue to promote the Cayman Islands as a premier global financial hub, we will be proactive in dispelling myths and ensuring we are informing the public both locally and globally that we are a well-regulated and highly reputable jurisdiction that meets the highest global standards,” Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott said in the release.

