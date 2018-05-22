House of Lords approve bill paving way for BO register
(CNS): Lord Ahmad said in the House of Lords Monday that the standards of the British Overseas Territories’ financial services on beneficial ownership information surpass international standards and admitted that by accepting a policy of imposing public registers, the UK government was disenfranchising the local democratically elected governments. As the upper chamber of the British Parliament passed the amended Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill with the inclusion of the imposition, the BOT minister said it was not what he had hoped would happen.
He accepted, too, that the creation of public registers before it becomes a global standard could have a negative impact on the territories’ economies, and pointed in particular to the territories still recovering from last season’s hurricane damage. Lord Ahmad said the Conservative government had wanted to work with the territories to progress issues on beneficial ownership and not to legislate for them without their consent.
He said that imposing public registers on overseas territories before it an international standard now carries with it the risk of a flight of business to less regulated jurisdictions where law enforcement will not have access to the information that it currently does with the systems established in the territories.
Lord Ahmad also criticised comments made in the House of Commons about tax havens, as he supported the territories’ work on transparency and said that they were important financial centres to the world economy. He noted that the territories have been cooperative and warned that the open public register was not a panacea to the problem of global illicit finance.
Nevertheless, despite his feelings and arguments, he said the Commons had made a decision that had to be respected and that the UK would now seek to assist the territories in establishing the public registers.
During the debate many of the peers present spoke in support of the territories and warned of a catastrophe for financial services in the BOTs with the imposition of registers before they are the common standard. Lord Naseby, who set down an amendment that was withdrawn, pointed to the Cayman Islands specifically when he said Westminster telling them what to legislate was a constitutional problem. He spoke of Premier Alden McLaughlin’s consultation with lawyers while he was in London last week, and added that in all likelihood the islands have a good legal case.
Lord Neuberger said that the regulatory standards in the territories were much better than the UK and also pointed out the inequity of imposing the register on the BOTs and not the Crown Dependencies. Several Lords agreed that the UK government should not be imposing laws on the territories, especially when they would have such unfair consequences. Several of the lawyers among the lords also suggested offering their legal services to the BOTs to represent them in a judicial review.
Several of the lords agreed the imposition was unjust, but despite their sympathies, the amendment was supported by the upper house without any changes.
Listen to the debate on UK Parliament TV between 17:16 and 19:12 below:
I presume there will be a fee to make a registry enquiry. Why not make the cost extremely high for that service?
TIme to do what they are doing in South Africa, we all know it would come to this.
So what is your solution genius.
Ironically the UK left the EU because they didn’t like being dictated to…
What is going to happen when the crooks start pulling out of cayman? Will people in law firms Etc lose work?
All the money they seek to recoup is in their own backyard and the same goes for the US.
Sometimes the national interest comes first. It is not disenfranchisement, since this decision is one that the national legislature can take if it wishes.
What a pile of crap. Lord Ahmad and the other nimbies who agree that what the U.K. Is doing is unfair but they did not have the guts to vote against it. We do not need their platitudes and pity.they can keep that for when all the Caymanian who fall on hard times here swarm their territory. If you have a British passport go on, don’t wait for two more years. Go get on the dole.
Mother Country feels that places like Cayman has become too competitive with them so they are putting things to destroy Cayman.
Dumbest comment today, after Brexit UK will need all the help they can get including from Cayman and Bermuda. Makes no sense at all, except the loony left hijacked proceedings with their mistaken agenda and May needed a deal signed, so they squeezed, she caved in. Pathetic I admit, but please do tell me exactly how this will affect you? Anyone here is pretty much clean already.
These global elites fight each other over big money and power, and it is we the common people (as well in UK and Europe) who are always caught in between the elite’s fray.
We suffer – except for those amongst us who are well off. Alot of well off folk, merely eat and enjoy life in their little bubbles. But these elites are the super rich (many of them anonymous to the public), and are control by Satan. Yes, I said it! Satan!
They have a way of control over us through the law, the media, certain banks, smart phones, and the police or military. They are well sophisticated. And God in His wisdom allow them to do what they do.
So naive Caymanians think they are free or under a democracy because they allow us to vote. But people, its all an illusion. Its a democracy that is limited.
Sometimes I think the best route for the common suffering people is to band together and create means of basic survival.
But Oh wait. Cayman, this is more difficult now. Like in the name of fighting crime, you have cctv camaras all over the place. If you assembled its being monitored. The island is a great place now to socially control civilians. Just saying. Satan hates unity and so will do anything to destroy it.
all of that money that has been thrown into the social welfare system that is abused by so many Caymanians and all of that money being stolen by Caymanians from the Govt coffer,s is mostly money put in there from the financial services. I So if you think for one moment this is a rich versus the poor or the wrongs of our society against you, you’re mistaken! we all will be affected by this: rich and poor but maybe the poor first! so stop being selfish and start doing what Kennedy said, what can you do for your country. That’s where your bread and butter is. Disgusting!
Ok, how will this affect you? It won’t…if you think it will that would be a clear indicator of why you don’t work in financial services. I remember even recently comments on here about how all the namby pamby FS expats should go home. Trouble is, if they did you would have to find another source of discontent. That would soon come, trust me.
The long road of signing every piece of white toilet paper handed to us by mama and by the neo colonist stooges in the EU has paid dividend our financial industry in the GARBAGE bin wow Highest regulatory standards in the world don’t mean $#!% when you economy is failing and corruption & crime becomes rife.
So much for Alden and Big Mac diplomacy big Talk aaaaah boy, when you give up your rights you have to settle for privileges and when your privileges are taken away you get tyranny. This very foolish path consistently preached and touted by our political and colonial stooges has now come to and end hopefully.
What do you have to say now Alden?
Since 2013 Premier Alden McLaughlin assumed he and his PPM colleagues Wayne Panton and Tara Rivers could assuage the U.K. and EU with lots of feather touch diplomacy. What did Cayman get from the Friends of Cayman Parliamentary group in the Commons? The U.K. double crossed Cayman and never intended to do the right thing or protect the country. One does not become a global empire by playing fair with the colored natives. History teaches us the empire take your resources use up what they want and discard the territory by allowing independence on their terms.
