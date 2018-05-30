Immigration workers convicted in cocaine case

(CNS): Two local men who worked as civilian support staff for the immigration department have been found guilty of possessing more than a pound and a half of cocaine with the intention to supply. Stephen Wayne Hurlston (28) from George Town and Oscar Lee Watler (31) from West Bay were arrested in October of 2015 on an empty lot in Patrick’s Island after a uniform police officer spotted the men standing beside a white car and behaving suspiciously. The officer ultimately recovered packages of cocaine in and under the car, as well as drug related paraphernalia from Watler’s pockets.

The men had both denied the charges, implying that the drugs must have been there before they arrived. They also refuted claims by the police officer that they had admitted finding the drugs on the beach and begged him to give them “a bligh” (let them go) because they could not afford to lose their jobs at immigration.

Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn, who presided over the case, said in her verdict convicting both men that the case had depended on whether the officer who had come across the pair was telling the truth or whether the evidence of the defendants, who were both of previous good character, was accurate.

They claimed to have gone there to fish for lobster and had nothing to do with the drugs but had seen some scales and small plastic bags on the ground, which they had picked up. They denied that there were any drugs in the car and said it was the police officer who had found the actual packages of cocaine.

The police officer’s evidence was that he had seen Hurlston in possession of one package, which he had tossed into the car when the officer approached, and that he had found a larger second package under the back of the car. This had been challenged by the defendants, who had called his credibility into question when he admitted in court saying to the men, after they asked him to let them go, that it might have been easier for him to turn a blind eye if it had been ganja, “but this was cocaine, which ruins lives”.

The officer also accepted that he had handled the various packages of drugs without wearing gloves.

But the magistrate found that these factors did not undermine his overall evidence because, she said, there was no need for him to admit that he had even implied he would overlook a serious crime if there had not been a conversation about the men’s admission to finding the drugs on the beach and asking him to let them go.

Reviewing the evidence, she found some of the claims made by the defendants over the circumstances they found themselves were “unbelievable”. She also found that there were “significant inconsistencies” in their stories and that they had struggled to explain away the evidence against them.

She said that she was satisfied that the men had found the drugs on the beach, as suggested by Hurlston, and when the officer came upon them they were preparing a considerable quantity of cocaine for sale in order to make some money. She said this would explain the lack of other evidence found at the men’s homes or on their phones that would be expected of professional dealers.

Finding them guilty of possession with intent to supply, Magistrate Gunn remanded the men in custody, despite their requests for bail until their sentencing hearing scheduled for 28 June. Given the conviction and the fact that they were facing considerable jail time, she said they now presented a flight risk.

