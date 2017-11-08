US partner pulls out of deal with Health City

(CNS Business): The faith-based US healthcare provider, Ascension, has pulled out of its partnership with Health City Cayman Islands, the East End hospital founded by the internationally renowned Indian cardiac surgeon, Devi Shetty. Since the state-of-the-art facility was first conceived and then through the construction and opening, the hospital’s goals have changed, and the ending of the deal with its US partner, originally signed to much fanfare in 2012, appears to signal an end to the original ambition of attracting medical tourism from North America. In recent months it has become apparent that HCCI is more focused on the local and regional market. Read more and comment on CNS Business

