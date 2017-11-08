Education minister silent in budget debate

(CNS): Despite significant criticisms from the opposition benches and entreaties for much more spending on education over the last week during the debate on the government’s 2018/19 two-year budget, the new education minister has remained silent. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly was the only minister not to speak during the debate, which began last Wednesday and in which funding for education has featured heavily. The debate drew to a close Monday evening and expectations that O’Connor-Connolly would speak about the plans for her significant portfolio were never met.

On Monday evening, when the only MLAs that had not spoken were O’Connor-Connolly and CDP member Bernie Bush, Speaker McKeeva Bush called on members wanting to speak three times, but the education minister, who represents Cayman Brac East, remained seated. Bernie Bush, who was absent from the chamber, also missed the last call and so Finance Minister Roy McTaggart and then Premier Alden McLaughlin were called on to wrap up the debate.

It is not clear why O’Connor-Connolly chose not to address the criticisms and questions raised about spending for education but it meant that the minister also missed the opportunity to outline the policies she will be pursuing, not just in the area of education but in other areas of her large ministry. O’Connor-Connolly is also responsible for youth, sports, agriculture and lands.

Since taking up the post, the minister has spoken only briefly about her return to Cabinet and her new portfolio, having spent the last four years of the PPM administration in the speaker’s chair.

Formerly a member of the UDP, O’Connor-Connolly became premier for a few months in the interim Cabinet which limped on for the last part of that 2009-2013 administration after then premier McKeeva Bush was arrested on charges of abusing his government credit card. (He was eventually acquitted at trial.) As a result, this is the first time that O’Connor-Connolly is sharing the policy responsibility in a Cabinet led by McLaughlin.

So far she has promised an increase in salaries for teachers to around $5,000 per month, and although there is extra cash budgeted for education, it is not clear if it will be enough to meet that target. It is also understood that when she spoke at a recent graduation ceremony at UCCI, the minister encouraged those who believe education is still underfunded to lobby their MLAs.

Whatever the reason for O’Connor-Connolly’s silence, she will be part of Finance Committee, which began Tuesday, and she is likely to face significant questions during the process.

Since Bernie Bush was also silent during the debate and CPD Leader McKeeva Bush now sits in the speaker’s chair, the only CDP member of the Unity government to make a contribution to the budget debate was Capt Eugene Ebanks. He gave only brief remarks late Friday and it was not clear where he stood on the formation of policy, though he offered his support to the premier and finance minister. The contribution and support from the CDP members of the Unity government, which is dominated by the Progressives, therefore remains difficult for the public to determine.

Questions had been raised by opposition member Kenneth Bryan, the representative for George Town Central, about how much of a contribution the CDP and independent members in the government have made to shaping policy for the next two years.

Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, who has been close to the PPM since the beginning of the previous PPM administration, when she was also a Cabinet member and bound by collective responsibility, appeared to be well in step with government policy.

Similarly, Dwayne Seymour, who as health minister is now also bound by that same collective responsibility, seemed to be toeing the Progressive line and happy to go along with the policies, as during the debate he read from notes that had clearly been prepared for him, since he made references to himself in the third person.

The backbench member for Prospect, Austin Harris, who has denied speculation that he intends to join the Progressives, wavered on the government line marginally when he questioned the lack of provision in the budget to help with the foreclosure problem. And while he said he still had to be totally convinced to embrace the cruise port policy, he retreated some distance from his opposition to the project on the campaign trial and appeared in step with the Unity government’s policies in all other areas.

