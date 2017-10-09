Kittiwake toppled onto natural reef

(CNS): A famous sunken wreck off Grand Cayman suffered major damage and toppled over as the seas were churned up during the passage of Tropical Storm Nate. On Sunday local and international divers broke the news about the USS Kittiwake, which has fallen onto its port side and drifted towards the reef, where divers believe parts of the shipwreck have been crashing against the natural reef. CNS has contacted the Department of Tourism, the Cayman Islands Tourism Association and the Department of Environment for more details, but we understand that the dive site is currently closed.

According to various dive blogs and reports on social media, the 10-foot seas that came from the south heavily impacted Seven Mile Beach and the West Bay coastline. The stormy seas pushed against the wreck and snapped the anchor chains, propelling the artificial reef towards the real one. At this point it is not clear what damage the Kittiwake has caused the surrounding marine life.

The 251-foot ship was sunk in 60 feet of water off Seven Mile Beach in 2011 as an additional dive attraction. Underwater photographer Jason Washington from Ambassador Divers, who blogged about the movement of the wreck, said that it is now another 20 feet further down.

Fears that the old wreck has damaged the reef were expressed on Facebook, as Washington’s blog was shared and re-posted hundreds of times, stirring up major concerns with many commentors who pointed out that when the ship was sunk as an artificial dive attraction, officials had insisted that it would not move and so the nearby natural reef was not at risk.

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature