Depression emerges as TS Nate, heading NW

(CNS): At 8:00am Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Nate was about 10 miles south of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, and heading northwest at around 8mph. The storm poses no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands, according to the local weather service. Local forecasters said that Nate’s closest point will be 287 miles westsouthwest of Grand Cayman tomorrow morning.

But the Cayman Islands National Weather Service said it will continue to monitor the storms development and urged residents to keep a close eye on forecasts. Winds are currently around 40mph and no further strengthening is expected today.

