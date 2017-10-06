Nate churns up storm surge and rough seas

(CNS): Despite passing almost 300 miles to the west-southwest of Grand Cayman, Tropical Storm Nate’s interaction with an upper level trough over the Western Caribbean churned up storm surge and rough seas around Cayman on Friday. As well as scattered showers and thunder, local weather forecasters said that rain would be heavy at times, leading to possible flooding in low-lying areas. As a result of rough seas with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet, small craft were warned to exercise caution.

CNS contacted police about road closures and we are awaiting a response.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather