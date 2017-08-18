Syed gets 8 years for UCCI theft

(CNS): Hassan Iftikar Syed (51), the former president of the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) who was convicted of stealing and defrauding the institution of over CI$700,000 of public money, was handed an eight-year prison term, Friday. Justice Phillip St John-Stevens, the visiting judge who presided over the case, described Syed as an “intelligent, persuasive, manipulative and dishonest individual”, as he delivered the ruling via video link.

The judge refused to give Syed credit for his time spent on remand in Switzerland while he awaited extradition as he said the former college boss had deliberately fled Cayman when he knew the “net was closing” in on his crimes.

The judge also limited the time that Syed could be credited for the period he spent on an electronic tag before his trial to just 127 days as he said that he had manipulated the system with a spurious defence and caused much of the delay in the case eventually being tried. He confirmed that the time Syed has spent in jail since he was convicted in March would be counted.

That means the one-time UCCI chief still has more than seven years to serve. Given the new rules that require all offenders to serve at least 60% of their time before being eligible for release, Syed should serve around four and half years more before he will face the conditional release board.

The judge also ordered that he should be deported after his release.

Calculating the sentence, the judge said he had taken into consideration Syed’s poor health and other mitigating factors. But he also considered the whole conduct of his offending from his dishonest claims over his PhD which secured him the top job at the college in the first place and enabled him to commit the crimes, through to his $200,000 theft on the credit card and the manipulation of documents and invoices that allowed him to defraud the college of around $701,000 in total, none of which has been repaid.

The crown is, however, seeking to recover some of the stolen cash and preparations are now underway for a confiscation process.

