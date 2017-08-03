Road signage by roundabouts

I am glad to see that the NRA is putting up signs and painting arrows on the roads leading to the (Butterfield) roundabout from all directions. Hopefully this will educate the drivers that don’t already know how to properly use roundabouts. Unfortunately, I think they have the signs and arrows wrong in one spot, which will surely lead to more confusion and the possibility of more collisions. Please see attached for details. Can you please liaise with your friends at the NRA to ensure the signage and the arrows are correct? The same applies to the Century 21 roundabout if you are coming toward Camana Bay from West Bay.

Read Auntie’s answer and comment on CNS Local Life

Category: Local News