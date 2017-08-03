CS has no time to improve cash collection

(CNS): A recent review by the auditor general’s office of its 2015 report on the risks government faced when it comes to collecting revenue has shown that very little progress has been made to improve the systems surrounding the collection of public cash. Collecting Government Revenues was made public in 2015 but almost two years later government has failed to address most of the recommendations highlighted by both the auditors and the Public Accounts Committee, as government claims civil servants don’t have the time.

Despite the obvious importance of collecting government fees the auditor general found that only limited progress had been made to improve the systems addressing the potential risks and ensure government was collecting the fees and revenue it is owed for the public purse.

In the original report, the auditors made a number of recommendations to improve collection. One was that government implement a formal risk-management framework on the risks to revenue collection and a second recommended a review of control frameworks to ensure government is collecting the money it is due. But in June when the auditor general sought an update on progress regarding the original report and found nothing had happened to address the issue, officials from the deputy governor’s office stated that to complete either of these recommendations it will need “to employ a non-civil servant to produce this framework as civil servants do not have the (extensive) time required to devote to this important task”.

The DG’s office told the auditors that it was aiming to “reach a conclusion” about employing the consultant by the end of last month.

Auditors had also advised government to undertake an efficiency study of revenue collection to improve operational efficiencies, including better utilisation of its people and systems to provide value for money in collection, but the auditor general found the government had made no progress at all and, according to the review, offered no explanation.

Among several other recommendations made to improve and tighten revenue collection was to address the complexities of the work-permit fee structure. While government officials claimed this was in progress the auditor general said that PAC should push for for a timeline on the project.

PAC is now expected to hold hearings later this month to press government officials on the lack of progress and seek a commitment to address the problems. Committee chair Ezzard Miller said that some of the recommendations made by the audit office in the September 2015 report were conveyed to the relevant officials even further back, in May that year, making the lack of progress even more “unacceptable”. During the hearing he said that the committee will be looking for answers regarding the report on collecting government revenues and “clear explanations for any lack of progress,” as well as timescale commitments to report back to the LA.

See the relevant reports in full in the CNS Library

Category: Government Finance, Government oversight