Women injured in fiery Brac smash

| 03/08/2017 | 7 Comments

(CNS): Police are calling on the Cayman Brac community for witnesses to a smash on Ashton Reid Drive near Bight Road early this morning where the car caught fire. Two women were injured, one seriously, in what police believe was a single-vehicle crash at around 3:30am. The driver and passenger managed to get out of the car before it caught fire and a passing driver took both women to Faith Hospital before first responders arrived at the scene.While the woman who was driving the crashed car received minor cuts and injuries, her passenger sustained serious leg injuries. The woman was airlifted via the RCIPS helicopter Thursday morning to the Cayman Islands Hospital, the police said, due to the severity of her injuries.

The incident is now under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254.  Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

  1. Anonymous says:
    03/08/2017 at 5:54 pm

    Since when is Wednesday party night in Cayman?




  2. Anonymous says:
    03/08/2017 at 3:27 pm

    I hope the injured lady makes a full recovery, but really are we trying for an entry in the Guinness Book of Records with single car accidents?.




  3. Anonymous says:
    03/08/2017 at 3:25 pm

    “single-vehicle crash at around 3:30am” Was alcohol involved by chance?




    • Anonymous says:
      03/08/2017 at 5:38 pm

      Speed and booze certainly. Yet it still remains legal to distribute. Why save lives when you can destroy them while making money.




    • Anonymous says:
      03/08/2017 at 5:54 pm

      Bet the police didn’t even test for that.




    • Anonymous says:
      03/08/2017 at 5:58 pm

      No, alcohol was not involved as neither lady drinks thank you!! Next time stop being so stupid by asking such stupid questions when you know nothing about them!!!




  4. Anonymous says:
    03/08/2017 at 2:28 pm

    Hope they are OK. Late night for Cayman Brac




