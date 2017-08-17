Developer rips up slice of North Side coast

(CNS): A developer has been ripping up the ironshore along a stretch of coast in North Side without the requisite permission, according to officials. A concerned CNS reader sent pictures of a digger on the coast tearing up the natural rock formation, which the Department of Environment (DoE) has said is a major threat to the stability of the shore and nearby beaches where turtles are nesting. The Department of Planning has also stated that it became aware of the work Wednesday and, as a result, an Enforcement Notice and a Stop Notice were issued to the landowner Thursday.

But it appears the damage has already been done.

Ezzard Miller, the opposition leader and constituency representative, told CNS that he has had major concerns about what is going on at the site near the Retreat Condos at Rum Point for several weeks and said he has been struggling to get the authorities to act. The land in question belongs to long-time local developer, Joe Imparato, who, Miller believes, was granted planning permission several years ago for some kind of hotel development on the site. But, the MLA said, no one has been given any authority to tear up the coast.

Concerned that the developer has also blocked access to the area, including a fire easement, Miller expressed his frustration that nothing is being done to address the issue.

“No one should ever be allowed to block access to emergency services,” Miller said, referring to a fence that has been erected on the site. “Fire trucks cannot drive over fences.”

Miller said he had been trying to get to the bottom of what was going on and how the developer was able to tear up ironshore without permission, but he was getting nowhere, as he pointed the finger of blame directly at the Central Planning Authority.

Pictures of the backhoe were sent to CNS just hours after the Public Accounts Committee had met on Wednesday. Under the chairmanship of Miller, the director of planning and the chief officer in the ministry responsible were grilled about the lack of enforcement regarding planning laws and the culture of people carrying on development work in the complete absence of the relevant permission but without consequence.

The damage to the ironshore is also of particular concern to the DoE who responded to CNS enquiries pointing out that they were not consulted “on any planned excavation activity in this area”.

Officers have visited the site, a DoE spokesperson said, raising concerns that before they were alerted the ironshore had been removed with a backhoe and continues to grind down the remaining rock to create a sandy beach. The DoE explained the last time it was asked to review construction activity in the area was in January 2015 and there was no reference to any work regarding the removal of ironshore along the coast.

“The DoE would have recommended strongly against any such activity for the obvious reasons relating to beach stability in this area,” the spokesperson told CNS. “With respect to this application, the department has long had concerns about the position of the Registered High Water Mark (HWM) for this property, which were raised with the Planning Department and Central Planning Authority during the reviews, because as surveyed the HWM extends a considerable distance into the water, which coincidently is a Marine Park and as such a protected area under the National Conservation Legislation.”

The environment expert added that the area is also an active sea turtle nesting beach with nests being reported this year. They also explained that work seaward of the HWM would be on the seabed and would require a Coastal Works Permit issued by Cabinet. “The DoE is not aware of any application to remove ironshore in the area being submitted. The DoE notified the Planning Department who informed us that they had dispatched planning officers to investigate the matter,” the spokesperson added.

Following CNS inquiries to the planning department, the director confirmed that the notices had been issued Thursday. “The Department of Planning became aware of works along the shoreline on Block 33B 266 on 16th August 2017. An investigation was conducted by our compliance team resulting in the issuance of an Enforcement Notice and a Stop Notice to the landowner,” Haroon Pandohie stated via email.

