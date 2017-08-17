Developer rips up slice of North Side coast
(CNS): A developer has been ripping up the ironshore along a stretch of coast in North Side without the requisite permission, according to officials. A concerned CNS reader sent pictures of a digger on the coast tearing up the natural rock formation, which the Department of Environment (DoE) has said is a major threat to the stability of the shore and nearby beaches where turtles are nesting. The Department of Planning has also stated that it became aware of the work Wednesday and, as a result, an Enforcement Notice and a Stop Notice were issued to the landowner Thursday.
But it appears the damage has already been done.
Ezzard Miller, the opposition leader and constituency representative, told CNS that he has had major concerns about what is going on at the site near the Retreat Condos at Rum Point for several weeks and said he has been struggling to get the authorities to act. The land in question belongs to long-time local developer, Joe Imparato, who, Miller believes, was granted planning permission several years ago for some kind of hotel development on the site. But, the MLA said, no one has been given any authority to tear up the coast.
Concerned that the developer has also blocked access to the area, including a fire easement, Miller expressed his frustration that nothing is being done to address the issue.
“No one should ever be allowed to block access to emergency services,” Miller said, referring to a fence that has been erected on the site. “Fire trucks cannot drive over fences.”
Miller said he had been trying to get to the bottom of what was going on and how the developer was able to tear up ironshore without permission, but he was getting nowhere, as he pointed the finger of blame directly at the Central Planning Authority.
Pictures of the backhoe were sent to CNS just hours after the Public Accounts Committee had met on Wednesday. Under the chairmanship of Miller, the director of planning and the chief officer in the ministry responsible were grilled about the lack of enforcement regarding planning laws and the culture of people carrying on development work in the complete absence of the relevant permission but without consequence.
The damage to the ironshore is also of particular concern to the DoE who responded to CNS enquiries pointing out that they were not consulted “on any planned excavation activity in this area”.
Officers have visited the site, a DoE spokesperson said, raising concerns that before they were alerted the ironshore had been removed with a backhoe and continues to grind down the remaining rock to create a sandy beach. The DoE explained the last time it was asked to review construction activity in the area was in January 2015 and there was no reference to any work regarding the removal of ironshore along the coast.
“The DoE would have recommended strongly against any such activity for the obvious reasons relating to beach stability in this area,” the spokesperson told CNS. “With respect to this application, the department has long had concerns about the position of the Registered High Water Mark (HWM) for this property, which were raised with the Planning Department and Central Planning Authority during the reviews, because as surveyed the HWM extends a considerable distance into the water, which coincidently is a Marine Park and as such a protected area under the National Conservation Legislation.”
The environment expert added that the area is also an active sea turtle nesting beach with nests being reported this year. They also explained that work seaward of the HWM would be on the seabed and would require a Coastal Works Permit issued by Cabinet. “The DoE is not aware of any application to remove ironshore in the area being submitted. The DoE notified the Planning Department who informed us that they had dispatched planning officers to investigate the matter,” the spokesperson added.
Following CNS inquiries to the planning department, the director confirmed that the notices had been issued Thursday. “The Department of Planning became aware of works along the shoreline on Block 33B 266 on 16th August 2017. An investigation was conducted by our compliance team resulting in the issuance of an Enforcement Notice and a Stop Notice to the landowner,” Haroon Pandohie stated via email.
Lock him up?
Oh quiet down simpletons. That man alone has invested more money and infrastructure than 25000 “natives”. Without people like that cayman would still be a backwater 3rd world island dependant on hand outs.
Clearly this project is no secret. CRB News reported in December 2016 about the project.
…..”Joe Imparato, a Cayman Islands-based developer, is designing and building a 100-room clubhouse and lodge as part of Ironwood, an Arnold Palmer Design-branded golf resort to be built in the islands’ eastern districts, the Cayman Compass reported.
Imparato, an equity partner in the project, plans to build a luxury hotel and condominiums at the property, the Compass reported, that will be similar in style to the Caribbean Club, which he developed on Seven Mile Beach.”…..
The project should be shut down immediately, the property owner jailed, and a hearing take place to determine the extent of environmental damage. The court should determine whether or not to seize the property, which should be a real consideration.
The wall at Frank sound is still there a year after “notice” was given and a promise from planning to get it fixed. What does that tell you?
This is a real shame and Imparato knows better. Money is the rule of the land.
If the developer wants a sandy beach he will most likely have to install groins. If he doesn’t install them now, since everything is torn up, whatever uncemented material is left on the site will probably wash away. Groins will intercept the sand that moves to leeward along the north coast between the shore and the reef.
If the sand that moves along the north coast to leeward is intercepted at this site, the beach at Rum Point will eventually be depleted. One can easily deduce such a conclusion with a simple study of the aerial photography of this area.
Yet, if a born Caymanian takes conch or lobster out of season to feed their family, they are thrown in jail. Why has no arrests been made!? This goes to show that we are definitely a minority in our own country. This damage is irreversible and someone needs to pay for making such a stupid decision. What is this place coming to?
Before the fines they should fire every environment officer up there. Though I appreciate it the same officers who got all the praise for rescuing the poached turtle in East End should be the first on the list. But I guess they missed the big excavators while they were on patrol in the area. Too busy checking on houses they manage in the area in and off the CIG clock or harrassing someone for walking on Turtle Grass.
Just imagine a local clearing a patch of rock or turtle grass. They would have probably got pepper sprayed, stun gunned or beaten with a baton before being sent to jail for a decade.
Believe me I am not against this with proper approvals but it annoys me to think what would happen to a local with no money if they did this.
Let’s see what our big mouthed politicians will do now. I would tighten that DOE and Police budget until someone started looking like they been on Jenny Craig for about 5years.
Typical. This developer will get a slap on the wrist as all the others do. While on topic – please can the DoE, Dept of Planning, & the RCIPS go and see what’s really going on at the back of Buddy’s Way in Savannah, off Shamrock Road. Also, it might be good to check out a certain known “drug house” on that road where the trucks can be seen stopping off quite often as well. Lots of suspicious dump truck activity in and out of that road and yard late at night. Thanks! (And no – I don’t want to make a formal report, as information gets leaked from Government departments in Cayman all the time, and I don’t need to end up on any dump truck drivers’ / drug house hit list.)
Fine him a couple million take his Cayman papers away and deport him and his billions. We don’t need people like him destroying our beautiful island!
For total disregard to the envorinment, the animals, the people and the laws, Mr. Imparator must serve jail time. No fines no slap on the wrist will be acceptable to the people of the Cayman Islands. The compass is very quiet, no news and no pictures – their silence is amazing? Yet they will report a elderly man taking conch out of season to feed his family (see why Caymanians are getting frustrated). Where are all the animal and bird rights people now? Where are the floral and fauna people now? Let that be me wanting to clear my property to build my home. They are so quiet when it is conevenient to them and their special interest.
I believe this crime deserves jail time! This is a clear cut. Any less is injustice to the envorinment, the animals, the people and the children of this island.
It’s time now. We call on all to demand justice!
only the beginning and all his architects are in it full on too.
Why does Gov not pull Cayman status from those who are constantly found ignoring the laws and regulations. Let me guess, money involved?
