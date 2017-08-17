MLA urges action over potential ex-pat exodus

(CNS): The deputy opposition leader and independent member for Newlands is urging government to act now in preparation for what many believe will be an exodus of ex-pat workers at the end of this year over changes to the pension law. Alva Suckoo said that out-of-work Caymanians need to be trained now to fill vacancies that will be created at the peak of the tourist season rather than grant a new batch of last-minute and temporary work permits because nothing was done to manage the potential problem.

The new law prohibits pension cashouts from 1 January, forcing ex-pats who leave the country to maintain their pension in the existing fund until retirement age or to transfer it to another scheme. Many overseas workers, who often already have pension investments in other countries when they come to work in Cayman, or who are simply not interested in thinking about a pension, have come to expect the cash windfall after they leave and are not prepared to miss out.

Although there are no actual statistics, anecdotal evidence points to the possible departure of a large number of ex-pat workers in many different fields before 31 December, the cut-off point to allow people to cash out their pensions.

Faced with the very real possibility of anywhere from hundreds to even as many as 2,000 people leaving at the same time, according to some estimates, Suckoo has filed a private member’s motion in the Legislative Assembly, seconded by the opposition member for Savannah, Anthony Eden. The motion calls for all affected businesses to give the government a detailed list of the vacancies that will be created at their companies by the potential exodus. The opposition member is asking for all affected businesses to register the forthcoming vacancies now on the NWDA jobs database, giving time for government to partner with the employers and embark on a recruitment drive encouraging interested Caymanians to register and apply. This will then allow time to train the potential local candidates to fit the jobs that will become available in the period leading up to the departure dates of the current permit holders.

“The motion is seeking to address the concern that if there is an exodus of expatriate workers, that steps are taken to ensure that as many Caymanians as possible get the opportunity to fill those vacated jobs,” Suckoo told CNS. “My concern is that because this has dragged on the Government will feel pressured to grant work permits to assist businesses and that many unemployed Caymanians or even those who want to change occupations won’t get the opportunity to fill these vacancies.”

On the campaign trail, most candidates, including those on the government benches and the former education and employment minister and architect of the pension law, said that if there was an exodus they wanted to see Caymanians fill the vacancies. While the arguments continue between unemployed locals and bosses about the availability of experienced and willing Caymanians and issues of discrimination, there is no indication whether government is planning any proactive measure to address the problem of the pending exodus while also dealing with the stubborn levels of local unemployment.

“I hope that the government recognises the urgency of the situation and agrees to the recommendations of the motion,” Suckoo said.

