Conservation Law ‘ridiculous’ says premier
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has given a clear indication of just how much his new government will be backtracking on environmental protection when he referred to one section of the National Conservation Law as “ridiculous”. He made it clear Thursday that he would be repealing the section that requires Cabinet to consult the National Conservation Council before a government department embarks on development, especially roads, rolling back the provision that requires as much consideration of the environment as of social, economic and political factors in any development by government.
During parliamentary questions yesterday, Ezzard Miller (North Side) asked what was happening regarding the requests by farmers in his constituency for government to construct farm roads in North Side after the NCC had recommended Cabinet undertake an environmental impact assessment. Miller accused the council of objecting to farmers having farm roads on farm land.
The new planning minister, Joey Hew, said that under section 41 of the law consultation with the council was mandatory. But Miller said Cabinet was required to consult, not accept, the need for an EIA, at which point the premier intervened with a surprising comment about this part of the law, which is intrinsic to the historic legislation that was steered through parliament by the premier’s former Cabinet colleague and major PPM donor, Wayne Panton.
“The government thinks that this… provision, which requires this exercise with respect to EIAs by the NCC with respect to road construction, is quite frankly ridiculous,” he said, as members of the opposition banged the tables in support. “We are in the process of having a review of the conservation law, especially around this area and… my view is we need to swiftly make the necessary amendments to these sorts of impediments to continue the proper development of these islands.”
Miller was clearly delighted with the premier’s u-turn over environmental protection and offered his full support for the removal of this and other parts of the conservation law.
The NCC had recommended the government undertake EIAs regarding the proposed farm roads in North Side for many reasons: the proposed roads are both longer and wider than those originally gazetted, and the land in which the proposed roads go through is pristine habitat and in some cases home to many of Cayman’s endangered and vulnerable flora and fauna.
But in addition in its submissions to the NCC, the Department of Environment had made it clear that the roads proposal was being made in the absence of any plan, context or justification. They recommended an EIA so that government could examine all aspects of the benefits of constructing the roads versus the potential costs to the environment, as well as the public purse. The DoE explained that the EIA could also help find a less damaging alternative to the proposal via a different or shorter route.
However, the premier’s indication that this administration will abandon this legal requirement to ensure that pristine habitat is only destroyed for road construction when absolutely necessary will be a retrograde step for conservation, giving government a green light on roads without having to justify the need for more tarmac at the expense of the country’s natural resources.
But things got even worse for the environment as Thursday progressed, after lawmakers also accepted a part of Miller’s long-standing private member’s motion asking government to change the customs law to increase the amount of cigarettes and alcohol and the value of goods that Caymanians can bring home from an overseas trip.
Miller had added another request, asking government to change the law and pave the way for the importation of spearguns and parts for Caymanians, which government accepted. Although, the premier rejected a change to the duty-free personal allowances, he said government would make the changes to the law over spearguns.
Marine conservationists are likely to be dismayed by the decision, as speargun fishing remains one of the major threats to the marine habitat because of the quantity of fish poachers can take with that equipment.
During the exchanges between government and Miller over these issues relating to the conservation law, the minister who now has responsibility for the environment, Dwayne Seymour, remained silent, failing to go out to bat for conservation and making it clear that the absence of Panton is likely to see a complete roll-back on the commitment government had to making the hard decisions against populist sentiment in order to protect the natural habitat.
Category: Land Habitat, Laws, Politics, Science & Nature
Wait wait wait…. didn’t Alden and crew pass this law? And if they weren’t the govt in charge at the time did they disagree with this point then. BUT it is fact that Alden spearheaded the constitutional effort which included a right to environment in the bill of rights which is designed to force govt to consider environmental impact on the same level as economic and social impact! So the law is based on the constitution and as far as I am concerned the proposed change would be unconstitutional. But of course Alden forgets about key aspects of the constitution he championed when it suits him. Pure hypocrisy and this time putting the beauty and future sustainability of the country at risk.
1
0
caymankind???
0
0
The Environmental Charter between the UK and its overseas territories commits the Cayman Islands to conservation actions. The 2012 White Paper recognised that tourism is a major part of the economy of most Territories. “It is important to develop this industry but also to consider carefully the environmental impact of proposed development so that the coasts, seas and wildlife that attract tourists are not damaged”.
If Alden and Cabinet cronies think that bypassing an accountable and transparent vetting of environmental priorities leads to more expedient results, then they should expect another beach landing demonstration at Governor’s, only this time, it will be a more weapons-hot scenario.
http://www.ukotcf.org/pdf/charters/cayman.pdf
I hope that the DOE and National Trust are informing the FCO of this dangerous shift in territorial policy, clearly to politically appease and silence the defacto leader of Opposition.
0
0
The Premier has just confirmed that he was never in support of the NCL which was passed by his previous govt under the stewardship of Minister Panton. He should be ashamed of himself and hang his head in shame. Seems like he will do anything to maintain power, including destroying the environment of our country. He really is now demonstrating the real looser that he is.!!
0
0
Great news, thank you mr. premier
2
10
What a pathetically blinkered point of view.
6
2
Couldn’t government easily hire and retain employees with expertise in undertaking EIAs?
That way whenever one is deemed necessary, public funds need not be spent on external consultants.
1
3
But they don’t even want to do that. This is basically saying that environmental (and social and economic, the other two legs of a good EIA) considerations are unnecessary for ‘proper’ development. – The question is then, how do you know its proper if you didn’t check before approving it?
Or this is just Ezzard being played to help the Govt. get its Port without needing to actually consider how their going to pay for it, much less the environmental cost.
0
0
I suppose the Premier’s logic is carry on as he says and soon we won’t have a problem as all our pristine natural woodland and other habitat will be under layers of hot mix. His head in the sand approach is rivalled only by the member for North Side. Maybe they should take a trip to some civlised countries to see what preservation has achieved, for soon we will have nothing left except for a few acres preserved through the efforts of the National Trust and their largely expatriate supporters.
9
1
Um, Alden…I am not sure we should import more spear guns as it appears you would be using one of them to continue shooting yourself in both feet.
0
0
“They paved paradise and put up a parking lot”
0
0
He’s an idiot! Plain and simple! Not fit to lead.
0
0
A bit bias article CNS. There won’t be a complete rollback of the Conservation Law. The Premier stated that there were specific areas which were ridiculous.
While I understand that everyone is pushing their own agenda, please let’s not jump off the deep end with the ‘sky is falling ‘ hysterics.
The NCL has many safeguards, which will still ensure that the entire island isn’t mowed down for development. The law needs to be amended!!! And it will be!!!
0
1
Thank God this premier has the common sense to not put in the eco wackjobs as the authority whether a infrastructure program is allowed to proceed or not.
0
1
So Wayne was the only one keeping him in check in regards to the environment. No wonder he’s happy with Dwayne and Capt. Eugene in charge of the subject. SMH.
1
0
You are ridiculous!!! Over development is a real threat in these islands. Get a grip Mr. Premier. Real quick.
1
0
This is horrifying… but no surprise really! The gov’t could give a rat’s behind about our environment- i.e. recycling; so why would they care about paving new roads and destroying our natural resources and endangering the wildlife!?? Shame shame shame!!!!
Gov’t should be working on how to change laws which would require ALL restaurants, bars, hotels, schools & condos to provide proper recycling of all materials. This would then provide tons of new jobs for locals to process and pick up the recyclable items. It really is that simple, is it not? But noooo, instead they just say that environmental conservation is “ridiculous”— I think the Premier is RIDICULOUS!!!
35
12