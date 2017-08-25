Conservation Law ‘ridiculous’ says premier

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has given a clear indication of just how much his new government will be backtracking on environmental protection when he referred to one section of the National Conservation Law as “ridiculous”. He made it clear Thursday that he would be repealing the section that requires Cabinet to consult the National Conservation Council before a government department embarks on development, especially roads, rolling back the provision that requires as much consideration of the environment as of social, economic and political factors in any development by government.

During parliamentary questions yesterday, Ezzard Miller (North Side) asked what was happening regarding the requests by farmers in his constituency for government to construct farm roads in North Side after the NCC had recommended Cabinet undertake an environmental impact assessment. Miller accused the council of objecting to farmers having farm roads on farm land.

The new planning minister, Joey Hew, said that under section 41 of the law consultation with the council was mandatory. But Miller said Cabinet was required to consult, not accept, the need for an EIA, at which point the premier intervened with a surprising comment about this part of the law, which is intrinsic to the historic legislation that was steered through parliament by the premier’s former Cabinet colleague and major PPM donor, Wayne Panton.

“The government thinks that this… provision, which requires this exercise with respect to EIAs by the NCC with respect to road construction, is quite frankly ridiculous,” he said, as members of the opposition banged the tables in support. “We are in the process of having a review of the conservation law, especially around this area and… my view is we need to swiftly make the necessary amendments to these sorts of impediments to continue the proper development of these islands.”

Miller was clearly delighted with the premier’s u-turn over environmental protection and offered his full support for the removal of this and other parts of the conservation law.

The NCC had recommended the government undertake EIAs regarding the proposed farm roads in North Side for many reasons: the proposed roads are both longer and wider than those originally gazetted, and the land in which the proposed roads go through is pristine habitat and in some cases home to many of Cayman’s endangered and vulnerable flora and fauna.

But in addition in its submissions to the NCC, the Department of Environment had made it clear that the roads proposal was being made in the absence of any plan, context or justification. They recommended an EIA so that government could examine all aspects of the benefits of constructing the roads versus the potential costs to the environment, as well as the public purse. The DoE explained that the EIA could also help find a less damaging alternative to the proposal via a different or shorter route.

However, the premier’s indication that this administration will abandon this legal requirement to ensure that pristine habitat is only destroyed for road construction when absolutely necessary will be a retrograde step for conservation, giving government a green light on roads without having to justify the need for more tarmac at the expense of the country’s natural resources.

But things got even worse for the environment as Thursday progressed, after lawmakers also accepted a part of Miller’s long-standing private member’s motion asking government to change the customs law to increase the amount of cigarettes and alcohol and the value of goods that Caymanians can bring home from an overseas trip.

Miller had added another request, asking government to change the law and pave the way for the importation of spearguns and parts for Caymanians, which government accepted. Although, the premier rejected a change to the duty-free personal allowances, he said government would make the changes to the law over spearguns.

Marine conservationists are likely to be dismayed by the decision, as speargun fishing remains one of the major threats to the marine habitat because of the quantity of fish poachers can take with that equipment.

During the exchanges between government and Miller over these issues relating to the conservation law, the minister who now has responsibility for the environment, Dwayne Seymour, remained silent, failing to go out to bat for conservation and making it clear that the absence of Panton is likely to see a complete roll-back on the commitment government had to making the hard decisions against populist sentiment in order to protect the natural habitat.

