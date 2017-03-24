DoE takes aim at arbitrary road plans

(CNS): The director of the Department of Environment has criticised the National Roads Authority for its arbitrary submissions of road gazetting applications to Cabinet with what appears to be no strategic review to inform or justify them. Gina Ebanks-Petrie raised concerns to the National Conservation Council Wednesday, as it considered recommendations on several proposed road gazettes in the North Side area where the NRA had not assessed the applications in context of any kind of plan or the potential impacts. There was no cost benefit analysis but simply an arbitrary proposal from applicants, she said.

Before going into detail of each of the proposed road gazette applications and why the DoE was recommending that each one be subject to an environmental impact assessment before being gazetted, she said the failure of the NRA to follow best practice and undertake a strategic assessment before applying to Cabinet was “not an approach the DoE can support”.

She said the requirement for new road corridors should be supported by key objectives, consultation and a review of future infrastructure requirements, among other major considerations.

One of three applications was to gazette a road of an unspecified width, running about 4.5 miles from Rum Point Drive in North Side, through the Central Mangrove Wetland (CMW), connecting to Harvey Stephenson Drive and Anton Bodden Drive in Bodden Town. Ebanks-Petrie said the DoE was of the opinion that the proposed road needed an EIA as it will bisect a substantial area of the Central Mangrove Wetland.

“As the ecological heart of Grand Cayman, the CMW is critical to many important natural processes which are vital to the long-term wellbeing of the residents of the Cayman Islands,” the director said.

Stressing that the wetlands are essential habitat areas, she listed a catalogue of sound reasons why the CMW should not have a road cut through it, such as the need to protect water flow systems, shoreline stabilization, carbon storage issues, as well as its role in the provision of nursery grounds and habitat for a variety of marine and terrestrial biodiversity.

It has also been designated as an Important Bird Area, as it supports more than 1,500 individuals or 83% of the Cayman Islands’ population of the globally significant West Indian Whistling-duck, as well as the endemic Cayman Parrot which breeds there.

“The scope and characteristics of the potential significant effects of the proposed road scheme on this nationally important resource will require assessment of the direct and indirect impacts affecting the natural environment of the area,” she told the NCC.

Ebanks-Petrie also pointed to the potential conflict for government, which is considering this area for legal protection under the National Conservation Law and it is currently the subject of public consultation until May.

She said the need for a public road along this route had not been objectively evaluated.

“Large tracts of pristine primary habitat of high ecological and biodiversity value will be adversely affected with the proposed route alignment …the absence of any strategic environmental overview of the proposed alignment, informed by input from the Departments of Planning and Environment, the National Roads Authority and the Water Authority, together with extensive public consultation the sustainability of this road proposal needs due consideration,” she added.

It was not made clear at the meeting why the road had been proposed, though it was stated that the application was supported by the MLA in the district, Ezzard Miller.

The recommendation for an EIA to be carried out by the roads authority before the gazette is considered by Cabinet was backed by the NCC. Ebanks-Petrie explained that the need for an EIA on the gazetting alone was important because history had shown that, even though it may be years before construction begins, it is extremely difficult to get a road alignment changed once it’s gazetted.

Ebanks-Petrie made it clear that it is important to set out the need, assess the cost benefit, if any, and consult the public, among other things, before government gazettes any new roads, especially where they will have a significant detrimental impact on the natural environment and habitat that is culturally and biologically sensitive. In the absence of any assessment or review by the NRA, the DoE director stressed the importance of an EIA.

Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature