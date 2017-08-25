Miller’s proposed health review rejected

(CNS): The government rejected a proposal by the opposition leader to have a joint select committee review what he has described as the crisis in local healthcare provision in all areas. Ezzard Miller filed a private member’s motion asking for a six member panel made up of four government members of the LA and two opposition members to join forces and engage in a public review of the entire system. But both Health Minister Dwayne Seymour and Premier Alden McLaughlin said government already had a plan to address the issues impacting health.

As Miller presented his motion on the parliament floor Thursday, he outlined many of the problems that are plaguing the current system and frustrating everyone: patients, healthcare providers, health insurance firms and regulators.

Miller said patients were being denied surgery because they could not afford the co-pay as their cover is inadequate, others could not get cover at all and financial barriers were preventing Caymanians in all quarters from accessing quality healthcare.

The North Side representative also said that healthcare providers were increasingly frustrated by the barriers they face to provide care for those in need. He said insurance firms were complaining about patient abuse of insurance and healthcare providers were trying to increase their payments.

Local doctors are being prevented from advancing in their careers because they cannot get the help they need for specialist training, and regulators are being shackled by the lack of political will to shore up and enhance the legislation they need to properly regulate all areas of the sector.

He said that during the recent hearings on a report by the auditor general the Public Accounts Committee, which he chairs, found glaring examples at the top of the health ministry of a serious lack of knowledge and commitment to provide the policy direction that the sector needed.

Calling for a bipartisan effort to work on recommendations to improve quality, access and even reduce costs in healthcare, Miller said it was in real crisis and it needed a comprehensive review and not just more piecemeal changes to suit specific individual requests.



However, his appeal was rejected by government.

Seymour, who has been at the helm of the health ministry for just three months, said he already had ideas and was shaping policy to improve things. From what he had seen so far from the team, he said, things were “heading in the right direction” and he would be reforming healthcare to “stop the bleeding”, as he declined to support the motion.

The premier told Miller that government “has a plan”, which was outlined in the Strategic Policy Statement, to deal with healthcare improvements and access to it.

“I have been around long enough to understand if you send anything to a select committee, you submit it to abject failure,” he said, adding that waiting on a committee would tie the minister’s hands. McLaughlin said his government understood how serious things were and that it was a matter of national importance. They would get on with dealing with it, he said, and more details would be revealed when the budget is delivered in October.

He said he also believed that the government policy on healthcare was in some respects diametrically opposed to Miller’s position, and as the government it reserved the right to pursue its policies. Nevertheless, McLaughlin said he was happy to hear contributions from opposition members.

Miller railed against the government’s response and said the complaint about committees was a red herring. He raised his concerns that the ministry staff are unqualified and incapable of making the changes needed, as he warned of dire times ahead if government did not act quickly and effectively.

