Premier urges elders to join new council

(CNS): The newly established Council for Older Persons is looking to recruit six additional members this month to represent the districts. The council, which includes up to seven government-appointed members, will meet once a month to discuss issues impacting the elderly in the community. Premier Alden McLaughlin said the law aims to ensure that seniors can freely access and participate in all aspects of society.

“I urge older people who are interested in further serving the community to take this opportunity to have your say in how government serves its senior citizens,” he said.

The council needs one older person to represent each of the six district across the Cayman Islands. The other members will include a doctor specialising in geriatrics or medical issues relevant to older persons and a local attorney-at-law who is familiar in advocating on behalf of older persons in the Cayman Islands.

“The Older Persons Council will advise government on a range of issues related to the welfare of older persons,” said the chairperson of the steering committee and legal sub-committee, Deborah Webb-Sibblies. “It will champion and monitor the promotion and development of programmes, projects and legislative measures. Furthermore the council will monitor and evaluate the implementation of the action plans for the Cayman Islands Older Persons Policy.”

Anyone interested in being appointed to the council must be a strong advocate for the issues of seniors locally and aged 65 or older. Resumes highlighting relevant experience must be sent by Monday, 31 July, to: Deborah Webb-Sibblies

Government Administration Building

133 Elgin Avenue

Grand Cayman KY1-9000

