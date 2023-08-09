Seniors and disabled get $300 benefit rise

(CNS): Adults living with permanent disabilities and seniors who receive financial support from the government are getting an early increase in those benefits this year, officials have announced. The monthly stipend administered by the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) will increase by more than 30% to $1,250 per month from the current payments of $950, with immediate effect.

Recipients of long-term financial assistance (previously permanent financial assistance), including seafarers and veterans, will also get a one-time back payment of $300 for July to help with summer utility bill hikes.

Social Development Minister André Ebanks thanked his colleagues in caucus and Cabinet for their unanimous support of the additional funding.

“As we navigate our current economic and social landscape, ensuring our older persons, seafarers, veterans and those living with permanent disabilities are supported to receive the services they need is one of my ministry’s core priorities,” he said in a press release announcing the increase. “This is just one of the many changes we have planned to revolutionise financial assistance. By addressing gaps and providing bespoke services, we can better serve those members of our community who are facing economic challenges.”

Ebanks’ ministry has already introduced the Financial Assistance Act, 2022, replacing the Poor Person’s Relief Law, but the regulations that will deal with the details of who qualifies for financial help, how much they can get, the type of help that will be made available and the conditions attached to it have yet to be completed.

While Ebanks has spoken at length of wanting to tie welfare to work, there are a significant number of Caymanians being assisted by the government who are unable to work and whose circumstances are unlikely to change. The minister has said the aim is to create some certainty around their benefits and work on creating a more flexible scheme for those who will be able to return to or eventually enter the world of work.

Ebanks said that people living with permanent disabilities and older folk account for around two-thirds of all of the NAU’s clients.

“This group is more likely to need longer periods of financial support, and we have adapted Long-Term Financial Assistance to better support them,” he said. “With the current economic challenges many in our community are facing, we felt it important to provide this increase now rather than in January, which has traditionally been the case. Our next step is to refine the services we offer to the remaining third of clients who may need transitional or supplementary forms of assistance based on their income or employment status.”

More changes to the NAU will be rolled out during the remainder of this year, officials said, as the ministry and department continue to work towards the full implementation of the Financial Assistance Act, 2022, which was passed in parliament last October.

Ebanks has said that other benefits are likely to be increased once the complete overhaul of the system has been increased, and the type of support available will also be adapted to enable people to become more self-sufficient, such as assistance with child care or transport costs to allow single parents a pathway back to work.

Meanwhile, the Progressives have been pressing the government to increase the stipend paid to the indigent and the elderly to as much as $1,500 in this budget, a jump of 58%, which would amount to an increase of more than $15 million per year.

The government was already expected to spend some CI$26 million on such payments this year, but with the new payment increase for five months of the year, that will now be around $30 million.