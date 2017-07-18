Witnesses sought to violent attack on woman

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a violent attack on a woman in a George Town bar, Sunday night. The victim was reportedly approached by a man she did not know, who had a clear complexion and was possibly Hispanic, in Vic’s Bar on Seymour Drive (a.k.a. Dump Road). Police said the man pulled at the woman as if to dance with her, and touched her inappropriately as he did. When she refused his advances, he began punching her in the face and body.

The woman was treated at hospital for bruises all over her body and released, according to the police, who said their officers were informed of the incident after the fact.

The victim never met this man before this incident and does not know him, police said.

Anyone who was at Vic’s Bar on Sunday evening, 16 July, who saw what took place between this man and woman is asked to come forward to the police and help them identify the violent suspect.

Anyone with information can call George Town Police Station at 949-422. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

