Latest PR lawsuit based on three-year wait

(CNS): A leading veterinarian and professor from St Matthew’s University is the latest person to file for judicial review in the courts as a result of the excessive delay on a decision regarding an application for permanent residency. Dr Samantha Shields, whose two children were born in the Cayman Islands, applied for residency in September 2014, almost three years ago, but she and her family, like hundreds of others, are still awaiting a decision.

The suit, filed just over a week ago, is one of a growing number of actions against the government’s chief immigration officer and the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board that are now awaiting a hearing in the Grand Court, a result of government’s bungled attempts to modify the PR application process.

Shield’s complaint is very similar to those that have preceded it. She is looking for an immediate decision on her application, for government to cover the costs of the application, as well as interest on the fee it has been holding for the last three years, plus her legal costs. She also claiming damages as a result of the delay and the “unwarranted stress that she and her family have suffered as a result of having to wait over 33 months for a decision to be reached”.

Since the board began considering applications again in May this year, only 43 applications out of an estimated 1,000 have been reviewed. The board stopped considering applications in the latter part of 2013 because its members had not been advised how to allocate points for occupations, an issue that the court was later to find arbitrary and unfair.

Following the long-awaited but still secret Ritch Report on the issue, the government made a decision earlier this year to award every job the same number of points. However, questions have been raised about why it took government so long to make such a minor adjustment and, more importantly, what else is contained in the Ritch Report which caused government to fight tooth and nail to keep a lid on the document.

Most people believe that the report concludes that changes to immigration policy which eliminated the seven-year rollover will lead to an inevitable granting of PR to everyone who stays long enough. The seven-year rollover, which was also controversial, acted as a barrier to prevent many work permit holders from staying long enough in Cayman to reach the eight year eligibility mark to apply for residency.

Removing that barrier has paved the way for everyone on a permit to apply, and unless the board hears applications expeditiously, legal experts believe that anyone who has been ordinarily resident for ten years will, regardless of points, be entitled to get PR based on time if they challenge a refusal through the courts.

This has stoked fears in the local community of a mass grant of permanent residency rights to foreign workers, who will be able to go on and get Caymanian status, reminiscent of the controversial 3,000+ status grants of 2003, which, 14 years on, is still resented by many Caymanians.

To allay such fears, last month Premier Alden McLaughlin said there would be no mass grants of any residency rights, and despite the backlog, he said the applications would be reviewed carefully and those who do not qualify will be refused.

