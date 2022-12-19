Home equity loans may help elderly living in poverty

(CNS): Some elderly people in the Cayman Islands are living in poverty because of inadequate pensions but are sitting on significant equity in their homes. The government has therefore accepted a private member’s motion to consider introducing reverse mortgages to enable seniors to access that capital. Finance Minister Chris Saunders (BTW) told parliament last month that this was not a complete solution or without risks but it was an option that could help some people if the right measures are put in place to protect their homes.

Saunders said the inadequate private pension system was leaving seniors in poverty and things are likely to get worse as some elderly members of the community are living on as little as $150 per month. He said the withdrawal from pension funds during the COVID-19 lockdown and the long freeze on mandatory contributions would bring even more problems for those coming up to retirement, and while real structural changes were needed, this was something that might help in the interim.

Saunders has previously said that government was considering introducing legislation to pave the way for this type of loan, but in this address he said that while the entire pension system was under review, he was focused on making the Cayman Islands Development Bank “more like a development” bank. “Doing nothing is not an option,” he said, noting that Cayman has an ageing population as he gave the government’s backing to the motion brought by backbench MP Dwayne Seymour (BTE)

Seymour said that offering reverse mortgages or releasing home equity would offer some hope to those who are really struggling. He explained that in the United States and the United Kingdom there are various products, but most are loans made against the equity in a home, some of which do not require full payment until after the owners die when the property can be sold.

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart warned that this was not a panacea and there were many “real dangers” with these types of products. Noting that many people in other jurisdictions had lost their homes as the equity can be eaten up quickly by interest, he advised the government to seek out the best advice on creating the necessary bespoke legislation. He said there were “many pitfalls” that would need to be addressed to protect the elderly and their homes.

“The last thing we would want to do is introduce something that people don’t understand and rush into,” he said. He added that the opposition backed the motion, but he wanted to ensure that the government got this right.