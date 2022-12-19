Home equity loans may help elderly living in poverty
(CNS): Some elderly people in the Cayman Islands are living in poverty because of inadequate pensions but are sitting on significant equity in their homes. The government has therefore accepted a private member’s motion to consider introducing reverse mortgages to enable seniors to access that capital. Finance Minister Chris Saunders (BTW) told parliament last month that this was not a complete solution or without risks but it was an option that could help some people if the right measures are put in place to protect their homes.
Saunders said the inadequate private pension system was leaving seniors in poverty and things are likely to get worse as some elderly members of the community are living on as little as $150 per month. He said the withdrawal from pension funds during the COVID-19 lockdown and the long freeze on mandatory contributions would bring even more problems for those coming up to retirement, and while real structural changes were needed, this was something that might help in the interim.
Saunders has previously said that government was considering introducing legislation to pave the way for this type of loan, but in this address he said that while the entire pension system was under review, he was focused on making the Cayman Islands Development Bank “more like a development” bank. “Doing nothing is not an option,” he said, noting that Cayman has an ageing population as he gave the government’s backing to the motion brought by backbench MP Dwayne Seymour (BTE)
Seymour said that offering reverse mortgages or releasing home equity would offer some hope to those who are really struggling. He explained that in the United States and the United Kingdom there are various products, but most are loans made against the equity in a home, some of which do not require full payment until after the owners die when the property can be sold.
Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart warned that this was not a panacea and there were many “real dangers” with these types of products. Noting that many people in other jurisdictions had lost their homes as the equity can be eaten up quickly by interest, he advised the government to seek out the best advice on creating the necessary bespoke legislation. He said there were “many pitfalls” that would need to be addressed to protect the elderly and their homes.
“The last thing we would want to do is introduce something that people don’t understand and rush into,” he said. He added that the opposition backed the motion, but he wanted to ensure that the government got this right.
Category: Local News, Politics
hey pontious pilot! yea …i talking to ya all….billionaires owning everything is the biggest problems…they will just continue buying….but might as well talk to a door knob!
Bad idea, simple as that.
I suppose it could work. As a safeguard, every reverse mortgage should be registered with the government, and audited by one of the major accounting firms (government can pay the tab since they will benefit) to insure that the deal is fair to both the property owner and mortgage financier.
Let’s give older persons living in poverty money based on the equity in their property. What could go wrong?
Suppose the aim here is to ultimate take these properties away to pave way for new development.
These home equity release products are mostly a scam, and lead to terrible outcomes for the home owner or their family. Please don’t allow those sort of companies to do business on the island. Once again it will be all about making profit from the poor instead of actually helping them.
First step is to change definition of “banking business”. CIMA is helpless until CIG has proper legislation. Lending money is not banking business and a lot of investors operate in this unregulated space.
Beware, it is really important to understand compound interest with products like these. Offered as if “free money”, the interest adds every month if you don’t at least make a payment that covers the monthly interest. Then there is interest on the interest.
Also usually a lot higher interest than a conventional mortgage. EG if you borrow $80,000 at around 6% over a “life term,” which is what these models usually offer, after 25 years you would owe around $450,000.
However if you pay the monthly interest, if the model allows you to do so, you would pay about $400 a month, ($120,000 over 25 years) but still “only” owe the $80,000 at the end, usually when the borrower dies or needs residential care. If you pay the interest monthly and pay off in total At the end of £25 years the total is around $200,000, pay no interest and the amount you owe more than doubles at the end. It is less of course if you pay off earlier, after 10 years you would have a debt of about $215,000 if you pay no monthly interest payments. Approximately $15,000 more than if you pay monthly interest. Obviously the extra interest gets great and greater the longer the term.
I believe in about 10 to 15 years time in the U.K. and the US thousands of people will find that an inheritance they thought was coming will be swallowed up because of these loans. I am not saying they don’t have a place, and a use, but it is in the lenders interest for you not to pay the monthly interest, so safeguards need to be built in to make sure anyone taking our an equity loan understands the implications completely.
My workings out are only approximate, but pretty close to reality.
Or their greedy children could help them.
Here’s an idea, open the flood gates with no specific anti-monopoly/majority controlling interest regulation. This will ensure that the majority real estate owner on the island can realize his masterplan sooner. It’s the final sellout if left in the wrong hands. No doubt many politicians will be scrambling to set up their own private home equity loan rackets too.
Great, now Seymour is an economist. We have nothing to worry about.
Please CNS bring back the LOL button. Please Please Please.
his will be good for a certain high dollar investor/developer because he can scoop up loads of delinquent mortgages and properties. Good call Honorable Saunders
Caymanians have already sold all of their generational property holdings to developers. Now you want them to give up their homes? This is a surefire way to guarantee a new generation that has nothing, no inheritance or land to build a future. May as well get in line now at NAU.
You will own nothing and be happy about it peasant!
These guys are idiots…..they give themselves raises to help with these hard times but tell us to draw on our pensions and home equity…meanwhile they are getting record permit fees from illegally ignoring Caymanian immigration safeguards….they are truly stupid greedy pigs.
So you are just finding this out? Been business as usual for the whole bunch of politicians for years now. They and their buddies will always come first and the hell with everyone else.
yawn…it’s called means testing. it’s what you need to do for everybody living on cig handouts.
way too many people sitting on valauble assetts while still receiving cig money….