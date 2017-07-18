Tropical Storm Don rolls towards Windward Islands

(CNS): Tropical Storm Don, which emerged last night several hundred miles southeast of Barbados, was rolling towards the Windward Islands Tuesday. At 8am the storm was around 210 miles southeast of Barbados and some 320 miles east of Grenada, with winds in excess of 50mph. The NHC said Don was moving west at about 18 miles per hour. After passing through the Windward Islands this evening, it is expected to weaken as it enters the southeastern Caribbean.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and the storm poses no threat to the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile, the NHC is also monitoring a disorganized low pressure system of showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters said the system has a low, 30% chance of formation over the next few days.

Here in Cayman we can expect some isolated showers and thunder today as an upper level low lingers over the northwest Caribbean. The local weather forecast calls for temperatures in the 90°s with a heat index of 103°F.

Category: Local News, Weather