MP pushes issue of BOT representation in London
(CNS): The Conservative MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell, has repeated his call for the British Overseas Territories to be represented in the House of Commons. Speaking at the annual reception of the Friends of the British Overseas Territories (FOTBOT) in London last week, he said that devolution to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland made the lack of Westminster representation for the crown dependencies and the territories more unfair and it was time to end the outdated system of treating them like colonies.
A leading supporter of the Britain’s fourteen BOTs he first proposed in 2012 that they should have MPs in the UK parliament, and has since repeatedly raised his proposal. In this most recent call he pointed to the continued devolution of power from London to the home countries (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) to illustrate the need for all “members of the British family” to be treated equally when it comes to democratic representation.
When CNS reported on Rosindell’s proposal at a fringe meeting at the Conservative Party conference in 2015, local commenters seemed suspicious of the idea, suggesting it was a Trojan horse, and there was little genuine support for such representation.
However, Rosindell stated that having representation in Westminster would not diminish the autonomy of the territories. He believes it is unfair for British citizens in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to have full representation at Westminster while those living in the territories to have absolutely none. Describing it as an outdated type of colonialism, he called on the UK government to address the overdue representation.
It was wrong, he said, for the BOTs and CDs to have no say on crucial matters such as foreign affairs and defence, and indeed to not be able to speak up on their own jurisdictional interests in the national parliament.
According to Anthony Webber, a former member of the Guernsey parliament and a member of the Friends of British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, who reported on the event, Rosindell said there were many politicians in territories and dependencies of “exceptional calibre, well able to be excellent parliamentarians and a credit to their constituents”, adding that some could even hold ministerial office in a future UK government.
He said MPs from the territories should also be in a position to vote on and influence who would be the prime minister, which was also important because PMs often engage in international negotiations that affect the future of the various individual British jurisdictions.
Having representation in the House of Commons would not affect the autonomy and decision making of the BOTs and CDs but they would get the representational rights they should have had a long time ago, he told the FOTBOT event.
Rosindell called for the process to begin with representation in the House of Lords, and he urged the UK government to press ahead.
Category: Politics
No representation without taxation–careful what you wish for.
3
0
Be very very careful on this one. We may get more than we want!
2
0
A precursor to the end of the 19 rotten boroughs too? The quality of MLA could only improve.
5
1
Great idea, finally a say in what matters for all BOT’s, 14 MP’s could swing a tight vote in almost any House of Commons and give us disproportionate power…as well as allowing us into mainstream politics and a worldwide stage
6
1
So are all the many thousands of expatriates who reside here (most with status or PR) going to have the right to vote for one of their own to represent them in the LA?.
4
0
Thanks, but no thanks.
If anything, we should be focusing on ultimately severing our “dependence” on the UK, albeit merely a technicality in reality, rather than seeking a closer “relationship”.
History has proven she is a mother that cannot be trusted in the best of times (particularly by the type of people that makeup the Cayman Islands), and unfortunately for her, she is about to enter the worst times she has seen for quite some time.
Let us not tie a double-knot to that distressed vessel. We’re doing quite fine over here.
(Enter the retorts of; “You would be nothing without the UK…blah, blah, blah” ….zzzzz!)
I’ll take my chances on that one.
Y’all enjoy Trump’s GM crops and chlorine chicken stews tho – ya hear??
– Who
4
18
Trumps Gm crops …ummmmm you mean Obamas Monsanto approved gm crops? That must be what you mean to say.
You really just about spewing off your mouth huh?
1
0
Obama is gone.
In fact, I do believe the U.S. Senate is voting to eradicate something as crucial as “Obamacare” as we type – yet somehow you find a way to pin the FUTURE introduction and poisoning of the UK population via American practices on him and not the sitting President Naranja?!
Interesting.
– Who
0
0
Who, when the Brits leave and you are left to the mercy of the drug lords, the cartels and the downright corrupt, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters? Await the US invasion (a la Panama, Grenada etc)? Good luck with that. I do admire your patriotic sentiment, however the fact is that Cayman on its own will be screwed or invaded or both. There are not enough Caymanians to make it a go alone state.
5
0
Well, hello there Mr-I’m-Stuck-In-1970 … please do join us – it is 2017 over here.
Welcome.
– Who
(smmfh)
* Btw, I suggest you and the Brits direct ALL your energies to sorting out that mess of whatever you are calling a country these days.
Don’t you worry about Cayman – we are fairing much better in every sense of the term at the moment.
0
0
Yum! MAGA!
0
0
Yeah Who??? We should rely on our CI sacred vessels & moral turpitude leaders huh? I’ll stick with big bro when the Falklands hit the fan my friend.
2
0
Should we wire yet another KYD $1,000,000.00 to assist Jolly ol’ England with her military efforts this time around?
It actually warms the cockles of my heart to know my Beloved Cayman Isles is providing foreign aid to our mother country.
After all, that is what family is all about. Taking care of the weary and delirious older generation and let them live out their last days of glory in blissful oblivion.
– Who
😉
0
0
f that happens, here comes the tax man right behind.
9
4
All good and well but what is the quid pro qui , do we get funding, pensions and assistance with roads, infrastructure hospitals, education etc. Or will it be just token representation hich will allow us to be swamped by hordes of Briritishers who will then have the right to come in and work freely. Hmmm
5
12
You can have all the funding you want if you introduce the taxes to pay for them that the British pay to get the same benefits in the UK.
10
1
So lets get this right Jah Dread, you want representation and then some more? Wow, no wonder this place is screwed…
2
0
You will get all that if, like a large number of your fellow citizens you take your British passport and move to Britain.
1
0
This is an excellent idea. And in common with the regional assemblies in the UK (Scottish, Welsh, Northern Irish), the vote should be extended to British, Commonwealth and EU (pending Brexit) citizens, both for elections to the UK Parliament and to the Legislative Assembly.
7
8
I predict Lord McKeeva of West Bay. Imagine him in his full regalia – oh such pomp!
11
0
Where is that LOL button?
10
0
Extend your imagination – the House of Lords, full of one-armed bandits!.
0
0