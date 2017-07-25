MP pushes issue of BOT representation in London

(CNS): The Conservative MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell, has repeated his call for the British Overseas Territories to be represented in the House of Commons. Speaking at the annual reception of the Friends of the British Overseas Territories (FOTBOT) in London last week, he said that devolution to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland made the lack of Westminster representation for the crown dependencies and the territories more unfair and it was time to end the outdated system of treating them like colonies.

A leading supporter of the Britain’s fourteen BOTs he first proposed in 2012 that they should have MPs in the UK parliament, and has since repeatedly raised his proposal. In this most recent call he pointed to the continued devolution of power from London to the home countries (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) to illustrate the need for all “members of the British family” to be treated equally when it comes to democratic representation.

When CNS reported on Rosindell’s proposal at a fringe meeting at the Conservative Party conference in 2015, local commenters seemed suspicious of the idea, suggesting it was a Trojan horse, and there was little genuine support for such representation.

However, Rosindell stated that having representation in Westminster would not diminish the autonomy of the territories. He believes it is unfair for British citizens in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to have full representation at Westminster while those living in the territories to have absolutely none. Describing it as an outdated type of colonialism, he called on the UK government to address the overdue representation.

It was wrong, he said, for the BOTs and CDs to have no say on crucial matters such as foreign affairs and defence, and indeed to not be able to speak up on their own jurisdictional interests in the national parliament.

According to Anthony Webber, a former member of the Guernsey parliament and a member of the Friends of British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, who reported on the event, Rosindell said there were many politicians in territories and dependencies of “exceptional calibre, well able to be excellent parliamentarians and a credit to their constituents”, adding that some could even hold ministerial office in a future UK government.

He said MPs from the territories should also be in a position to vote on and influence who would be the prime minister, which was also important because PMs often engage in international negotiations that affect the future of the various individual British jurisdictions.

Having representation in the House of Commons would not affect the autonomy and decision making of the BOTs and CDs but they would get the representational rights they should have had a long time ago, he told the FOTBOT event.

Rosindell called for the process to begin with representation in the House of Lords, and he urged the UK government to press ahead.

Category: Politics