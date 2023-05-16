British MPs call for secretary of state for UKOTs

Alicia Kearns MP in the House of Commons

(CNS): The UK Overseas Territories are not foreign but are part of the British family and should have their own secretary of state rather than being part of the foreign office, UK MPs argued during a debate in the House of Commons on Thursday. But David Rutley MP, a junior minister from the Foreign Office, said the Conservative government was taking a cross-ministerial approach to the relationship rather than creating a separate ministry.

A motion brought by Conservative MP Alicia Kearns secured a debate on a commitment by the House to uphold the interests of the territories and their citizens. It called on the UK government to ensure that the rights of people in the territories are protected, to defend their sovereignty and to consider the unique circumstances of each territory when shaping policy that impacts them.

Several UKOT leaders were present in the gallery although Premier Wayne Panton was not present, when Kearns, who is chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Turks and Caicos Islands, opened the debate on the day of the Joint Ministerial Council, the annual summit of the territories in London. Kearns said, “I hope the government will adopt an ethos that recognises the unique circumstances of each territory and that makes sure they feel heard, valued and supported.”

The debate did not reach any definite conclusions. However, the plight of the people of the Chagos Islands was raised and the UK’s decision to negotiate with the government of Mauritius over the future of the islands against the wishes of the Chagossians. The MPs also raise the idea of more actual representation for the territories.

Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said that the UK “should have a department that looks after the overseas territories and the Crown dependencies, with a secretary of state”. He pointed out that there is an individual minister for Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, even though they all effectively govern themselves and perform their own tasks.

“The secretaries of state are there to ensure that the wheels are oiled in their negotiations and deliberations with the British Government,” he said. “I believe that the overseas territories and Crown dependencies deserve nothing less, and that is what we should offer them.”

During the debate, Rutley spoke on behalf of the minister for the UKOTs, James Goldsmith, who sits in the House of Lords and therefore cannot take part in Commons debates. He said that each relevant Cabinet minister had been asked by the prime minister to nominate a lead minister responsible for the territories within their department. He said Goldsmith is then expected to convene a regular meeting of those ministers.

He added that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office would lead on a new cross-government strategy for the territories, but there had been no demand for direct representation.

“I am not able to say what the strategy will look like, but I am clear that the commitments in the 2012 White Paper remain relevant and that it will be developed in partnership,” he said. “The timing of when that will be developed is being discussed in the JMC right now…. We believe that this is the way forward, rather than setting up a new department. Others have suggested that there should be MPs or some form of representation for the overseas territories in this House. So far, we have not had any formal representations from any territory on that matter.”

With self-determination forming a significant part of the debate, Rutley said that “only the people of each overseas territory can decide their own future and what relationship they want with the UK”.

Rutley told parliament, “We are supporting the overseas territories with funding dedicated to constitutional and international obligations on the environment and climate, and exciting work has been taking place in that respect.”

He also said that progress was being made and the UK would continue to ask for registers of beneficial ownership. But he commended the relevant territories for the work they had done on sanctions, with frozen Russian assets in the territories amounting to more than US$9 billion, most of which has been frozen here in the Cayman Islands.

Stephen Doughty, the opposition spokesperson for the territories, also praised the Cayman Islands’ conservation efforts, as he stressed the “crucial role” this jurisdiction had played in contributing to the climate change agenda and biodiversity as well as dealing first-hand with the impact of climate change.

However, Doughty criticised the Conservative government for “too little consistency, understanding, engagement and, crucially, listening”. He said a future Labour government would set out five key principles to guide the relationship with the territories: devolution and democratic autonomy; listening; strong stable partnerships; a robust commitment to democracy, the rule of law and liberty and the protection of human rights; and lastly, the advancement of good governance.

“Let me be clear that for as long as the people of the overseas territories wish to remain part of this British family, we will robustly defend their security, autonomy and rights,” he said.

He said Labour would move away from the notion that one size fits all because it does not when it comes to the UKOTs. “We also want to see transparency in how the territories are administered. I believe that many overseas territories have called for a code of conduct for governors and for robust processes and consistency in how they operate,” he added.

CNS NOTE: This article has been corrected as the premier was not present for the debate as stated earlier.