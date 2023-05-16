British MPs call for secretary of state for UKOTs
(CNS): The UK Overseas Territories are not foreign but are part of the British family and should have their own secretary of state rather than being part of the foreign office, UK MPs argued during a debate in the House of Commons on Thursday. But David Rutley MP, a junior minister from the Foreign Office, said the Conservative government was taking a cross-ministerial approach to the relationship rather than creating a separate ministry.
A motion brought by Conservative MP Alicia Kearns secured a debate on a commitment by the House to uphold the interests of the territories and their citizens. It called on the UK government to ensure that the rights of people in the territories are protected, to defend their sovereignty and to consider the unique circumstances of each territory when shaping policy that impacts them.
Several UKOT leaders were present in the gallery although Premier Wayne Panton was not present, when Kearns, who is chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Turks and Caicos Islands, opened the debate on the day of the Joint Ministerial Council, the annual summit of the territories in London. Kearns said, “I hope the government will adopt an ethos that recognises the unique circumstances of each territory and that makes sure they feel heard, valued and supported.”
The debate did not reach any definite conclusions. However, the plight of the people of the Chagos Islands was raised and the UK’s decision to negotiate with the government of Mauritius over the future of the islands against the wishes of the Chagossians. The MPs also raise the idea of more actual representation for the territories.
Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said that the UK “should have a department that looks after the overseas territories and the Crown dependencies, with a secretary of state”. He pointed out that there is an individual minister for Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, even though they all effectively govern themselves and perform their own tasks.
“The secretaries of state are there to ensure that the wheels are oiled in their negotiations and deliberations with the British Government,” he said. “I believe that the overseas territories and Crown dependencies deserve nothing less, and that is what we should offer them.”
During the debate, Rutley spoke on behalf of the minister for the UKOTs, James Goldsmith, who sits in the House of Lords and therefore cannot take part in Commons debates. He said that each relevant Cabinet minister had been asked by the prime minister to nominate a lead minister responsible for the territories within their department. He said Goldsmith is then expected to convene a regular meeting of those ministers.
He added that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office would lead on a new cross-government strategy for the territories, but there had been no demand for direct representation.
“I am not able to say what the strategy will look like, but I am clear that the commitments in the 2012 White Paper remain relevant and that it will be developed in partnership,” he said. “The timing of when that will be developed is being discussed in the JMC right now…. We believe that this is the way forward, rather than setting up a new department. Others have suggested that there should be MPs or some form of representation for the overseas territories in this House. So far, we have not had any formal representations from any territory on that matter.”
With self-determination forming a significant part of the debate, Rutley said that “only the people of each overseas territory can decide their own future and what relationship they want with the UK”.
Rutley told parliament, “We are supporting the overseas territories with funding dedicated to constitutional and international obligations on the environment and climate, and exciting work has been taking place in that respect.”
He also said that progress was being made and the UK would continue to ask for registers of beneficial ownership. But he commended the relevant territories for the work they had done on sanctions, with frozen Russian assets in the territories amounting to more than US$9 billion, most of which has been frozen here in the Cayman Islands.
Stephen Doughty, the opposition spokesperson for the territories, also praised the Cayman Islands’ conservation efforts, as he stressed the “crucial role” this jurisdiction had played in contributing to the climate change agenda and biodiversity as well as dealing first-hand with the impact of climate change.
However, Doughty criticised the Conservative government for “too little consistency, understanding, engagement and, crucially, listening”. He said a future Labour government would set out five key principles to guide the relationship with the territories: devolution and democratic autonomy; listening; strong stable partnerships; a robust commitment to democracy, the rule of law and liberty and the protection of human rights; and lastly, the advancement of good governance.
“Let me be clear that for as long as the people of the overseas territories wish to remain part of this British family, we will robustly defend their security, autonomy and rights,” he said.
He said Labour would move away from the notion that one size fits all because it does not when it comes to the UKOTs. “We also want to see transparency in how the territories are administered. I believe that many overseas territories have called for a code of conduct for governors and for robust processes and consistency in how they operate,” he added.
CNS NOTE: This article has been corrected as the premier was not present for the debate as stated earlier.
Read the full debate here.
Or watch it here starting at 14:00.
Category: Politics
Seems junior minister Rutley is wet behind the ears, and has blinders on as does Labour minister Doughty. They need to witness in person the exciting work towards climate and environment that has happened here in the last eight years. On the contrary they both might find it exciting that our MPs have a very unique method of conservation taking every opportunity to destroy our environment and ignore climate change.
Furthermore if we had the likes of Jon Jon or Jay representing us in the House of Commons it might be blatantly evident that we truly have “unique” circumstances here. A territorial cabinet so uniquely void of intellect, integrity and intelligence that it might warrant immediate and direct intervention from a UK shadow cabinet.
If this denial continues with these UK ministers we definitely will have unique circumstances, no natural environment or resilience against climate change.
If Lloyd Russell-Moyle is supporting this idea, then it is categorically the wrong thing to do.
Leave this to me.
You REALLY don’t want them to pay more attention to you.
True Legge wasn’t wrong.
Every citizen of the Cayman Islands should be allowed to run for public office. FCDO please look into stoping the double standard.
Yes including work permit holders!
Yeah right. That’s as likely as the dump getting sorted by 2050.
Where else in the world is that allowed ?
If you do not like our rules, laws and customs please feel free to “Go back home” and run for office in your country of origin.
Our rules are clear regarding who can vote and who is eligible to run for public office in the Cayman Islands.
There are several flights per day off the island so please do not let the door hit you in the ass on the way out. You will not be missed. Safe travels back home.
The old “go back home” and “several flights a day” lines. The retorts of bigots, racists and buffoons the world over.
You can’t run for public office in your homeland?
You mean every Caymanian, regardless of birthplace, right?
I thought that was what you meant.
Except those convicted of serious criminal offenses, like selling cocaine for example.
The shit pool doesn’t need to be any bigger.