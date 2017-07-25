George Town drunk accused of assaulting cops

(CNS): A 30-year-old man from George Town has been charged with four counts of disorderly conduct and four of common assault after he fought with police outside a Crewe Road Bar on Saturday night and resisted arrest. The police were called to a disturbance at Country and Western just after 9:30pm, where they found a shirtless man outside the bar with a laceration on his face. When he saw the police he became very loud and physically aggressive with both officers and others in the parking lot, the RCIPS said in a release.

The police said they informed him that he was being arrested for being drunk and disorderly at a liquor-licensed premises and he then resisted arrest, wrestling with officers while being handcuffed and placed in the police car, at which point he kicked one of the officers in the stomach. He was then taken to hospital for treatment for the cut on his head before being taken into custody.

He was subsequently charged and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

