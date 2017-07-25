MLAs’ former PA given 12 years for robbery

(CNS): Christine Rae Smith was given a 12 year sentence Tuesday for her part in the robbery of a nail salon in July 2015. She was one of three people convicted in the case, in which two masked men robbed five women at gunpoint of their cash, phones and jewellery. Smith, who was at the time a personal assistant to MLAs Roy McTaggart and Winston Connolly, had posed as a customer and victim but it later emerged she was in on the heist and had helped plan what the judge said was a “strikingly violent attack”.

Smith (39) was the only one of three robbers who pleaded not guilty after they were all charged with three counts of robbery and possession of imitation firearms. But she was convicted after a judge alone trial.

Paul Myles (40) admitted his part shortly after he was charged and Antonio Kelly (21) made admissions immediately after he was caught. All three were given a twelve year term but both Myles and Kelly were given discounts for their guilty pleas. Myles was given a 20% cut for his slightly later plea and so ended up with a nine year term, while Kelly received the full one third discount for admitting his part in the robbery immediately, cutting his time to eight years.

As he handed down the sentences, Justice Charles Quin, who was trial judge in the case, noted the aggravating circumstances of the robbery in which both of the gunmen pushed their weapons in the faces of the victims and threatened them.



He described Smith’s behaviour as she pretended to be a victim and brazenly challenged the robbers, knowing she was safe but raising real fear among the genuine victims that the armed men would kill them. He said that as the women screamed and urged the robbers not to hurt them, it most have been a frightening and tense situation.

In his sentencing ruling Justice Quin said that all three had sought to blame each other, but Smith, who had gone to trial and denied being involved before she was convicted, had also tried to blame another member of staff at the salon “in a wicked manner”.

Speaking about the terrifying ordeal for the women, he said it was an ironic contrast that all three defendants had been at work together on a beach cleaning project during the daytime before the armed hold up.

“After that they combined in the evening to commit a violent armed robbery. The difference could not be more stark,” Justice Quin added, as he handed down the twelve year term and relevant discounts.

