Cayman shakes free of Zika travel concerns

(CNS): There have been no locally transmitted cases of Zika virus in the Cayman Islands this year and just one imported case in early February, officials have said. The jurisdiction has now been removed from an advisory list warning travellers of the previous threat. Cayman was placed on the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list last year when Grand Cayman, along with many other Caribbean destinations, reported local transmission of the virus during a regional outbreak.But the Cayman Islands Public Health Department has been lobbying to be removed from the list for the last several months and confirmation that it has been removed came on Friday, 28 July.

“This is very good news because it means that visitors can come and not worry about contracting the virus,” said Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “Previously, we regularly had people ringing up from overseas who wanted to visit, but after seeing us on the CDC list they were worried that they might contract the virus. This was particularly true of people who were pregnant or wanted to become pregnant.”

Zika has been linked, though not conclusively, to microcephaly, a condition in which a baby is born with a deformed head, and other neurological disorders.

