Dengue cases mount due to regional outbreak

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): The Public Health Department has confirmed that as of 7 November, there have been 18 laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever in the Cayman Islands. Of those, nine were imported cases where the patients had recent travel history, but the other nine were infected locally. Since the start of the year, 97 cases have been investigated here, largely due to an outbreak in Jamaica.

“The current outbreak of dengue within our region continues to be the primary point of caution for us here in the Cayman Islands,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent. “As we enter the holiday season and as people get ready to travel, we continue to remind our residents to take all the necessary precautions, which includes familiarising themselves with the dengue situation at their destination.”

The Jamaican Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed on Thursday that, as of 1 November, the country has recorded 2,763 suspected, presumed and confirmed cases of dengue, including 694 confirmed cases.

Cayman Islands Medical Officer of Health Samuel Williams-Rodriguez urged people planning a trip to Jamaica to take the necessary precautions. “Travellers heading to Jamaica should continue to monitor the situation in the country, adhere to all prevention methods, and ensure that they are seeking medical treatment if they become symptomatic during or after their visit,” he said.

Most people recover from dengue without complications, using pain relievers and bed rest. Once a patient has developed a fever, the infectious period lasts only one week. People are encouraged to use mosquito repellent, especially at dusk and dawn and to wear light, long-sleeved shirts and pants to prevent bites.

The MRCU advises residents to once a week empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tyres, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots or trash containers in their yards.