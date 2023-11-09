Mac resigns, leaving PACT in a tight spot

McKeeva Bush on Radio Cayman

(CNS): McKeeva Bush MP (WBC) has resigned from the PACT Government. Bush sent a letter about his resignation to Governor Jane Owen on Thursday, just before he was due to appear in court for a case management hearing relating to his sexual assault case next month. No official announcements have been made, and CNS has confirmed that, as of 3:15pm today, the premier’s office had not received a written resignation from Bush.

But the former premier departure is bad news for PACT, which now has no margin for error and will need to depend on the deciding vote of the speaker of the House for much of its legislative agenda over the coming months.

With the departure earlier this year of Chris Saunders, followed by Dwayne Seymour in October, Bush’s decision to leave the government now creates significant uncertainty for the remaining PACT team.

There are now nine MPs on the government benches and nine on the opposition side, creating a hung parliament. This means that Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks will be required to use her casting vote where necessary if Premier Wayne Panton is unable to get support from the opposition benches for legislation and important motions, as well as the Budget, which is expected to be presented to parliament early in December.

Extracts from the letter circulating on social media indicate that Bush has withdrawn his support for the PACT Government because of his view that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

“Our people are hurting like I’ve never seen before,” Bush reportedly told Owen in the letter announcing his decision to cross the floor.

Check back to CNS later for more on this breaking news story.