Mac resigns, leaving PACT in a tight spot
(CNS): McKeeva Bush MP (WBC) has resigned from the PACT Government. Bush sent a letter about his resignation to Governor Jane Owen on Thursday, just before he was due to appear in court for a case management hearing relating to his sexual assault case next month. No official announcements have been made, and CNS has confirmed that, as of 3:15pm today, the premier’s office had not received a written resignation from Bush.
But the former premier departure is bad news for PACT, which now has no margin for error and will need to depend on the deciding vote of the speaker of the House for much of its legislative agenda over the coming months.
With the departure earlier this year of Chris Saunders, followed by Dwayne Seymour in October, Bush’s decision to leave the government now creates significant uncertainty for the remaining PACT team.
There are now nine MPs on the government benches and nine on the opposition side, creating a hung parliament. This means that Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks will be required to use her casting vote where necessary if Premier Wayne Panton is unable to get support from the opposition benches for legislation and important motions, as well as the Budget, which is expected to be presented to parliament early in December.
Extracts from the letter circulating on social media indicate that Bush has withdrawn his support for the PACT Government because of his view that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
“Our people are hurting like I’ve never seen before,” Bush reportedly told Owen in the letter announcing his decision to cross the floor.
Check back to CNS later for more on this breaking news story.
Category: Politics
His contribution will not be missed.
One step closer to getting rid of the uneducated self serving rabble cobbled together to feed from the trough.
Please Roy , get together with Andre and put some decency back into our administration.
Right like he had it going in the right direction with all his shenanigans when he was in charge. This guy is a real narcisist.
Good god man. Just go live your life and stop trying to play politricks
As if the 9 across the floor can do any better. We really are a first rate shambles.
Allow Cay Status Holders to run.
call election for Emancipation Day, and free us from 30 years of utter amateurism, corruption, cronyism and so on.
No status grantees will be able to run. Keep dreaming, because it will never happen.
The original unflushable turd
The product of Panton-style leadership: not even Jon Jon and now Mac is willing to remain on this sinking ship.
Good riddance
That’s certainly cause for celebration! Sometimes the trash takes itself out, but thrice in a row? Unfathomable.
Just do us do the country a favor and leave politics altogether.