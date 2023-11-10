PPM calls on Panton to go as PACT crumbles
(CNS): The resignation of McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) from the PACT Government on Thursday has left Premier Wayne Panton without a viable government, and he should step down, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has said. He added that Panton cannot secure a quorum without opposition support with a hung parliament. As a result, the opposition wants Panton to resign by 3pm today, otherwise they will call on the speaker to hold a special meeting for a vote of no-confidence.
There are now nine members on the opposition benches — three former PACT independent members and the six Progressives — and nine members on the government benches. While Panton can depend on the speaker’s casting vote, he will need at least one member of the opposition to support a call for next month’s budget meeting.
“Premier Panton’s PACT government of independents has been unstable from the outset. But now it is constitutionally unviable,” McTaggart said in a statement issued Thursday evening. “With the 2024/2025 budget now overdue for presentation, the premier does not even have sufficient members in his PACT group to form a quorum to hold a meeting of Parliament. A quorum requires ten elected members in addition to the speaker.”
Bush is the third person to resign from PACT, which McTaggart said “continues its slow but inevitable process of disintegration”. The constant infighting was bad for the country and Bush’s resignation was the final straw, he added.
“I hereby call on Premier Panton to do what is in our country’s and our people’s best interest and resign,” McTaggart said. “If he does not, I will ask the speaker to summon a special meeting of the House next week to debate a lack of confidence in the premier and the PACT Government. It is our duty as representatives of our people to act to restore stable and effective government to these Islands.”
CNS understands that Bush has still not written a formal letter of resignation to the premier, but a statement from him about his departure has been circulating widely on social media. The veteran MP is accusing PACT of being paralysed and unable to perform even the basic functions of government, including the budget.
“Despite all my, and many others, efforts the current Pact administration is unable to right its ship, endless petty, selfish infighting has ground everything to a halt while day in and day out regular Caymanians are suffering and our future slips away,” Bush claimed. “Their ship is sinking and I can’t allow it to take our beloved country down with it.”
Bush said the results of the gridlock are everywhere. He described a frustrated, underpaid and dysfunctional civil service with underappreciated teachers and planning applications stalled. Bush claimed that planning applications were down 71% year on year — which is inaccurate. However, it offers a clue over why Bush and the two previous PACT members of government left and is at the heart of the infighting.
CNS understands that all along, the rift in government has been fuelled by the powerful local development lobby, which is now calling in their favours.
Bush, who is facing criminal charges and due to go on trial next month, said that he planned to be part of the next government. “I will use all my experience and efforts to help guide us to a new government, one where I will not be a minister but just a humble servant of our people offering my best advice and guidance,” he said.
CNS has contacted the premier, and we understand he will be releasing a statement later today.
Category: Politics
Big Mac has caused and cost these Cayman Islands far too much reputational and other damage! This same man is calling for 20 and 50 story buildings, make Cayman the Singapore of the Caribbean, while have no vision and never speaking to the glaring lack of infrastructural needs that have us all gridlocked and frustrated, with an ever-increasing cost of living. While he’s busy eating, drinking, gambling and accosting women, all on the government’s dime. Disgusting!
“the powerful local development lobby”
is that another name for the CPA?
LOL, maybe he resigned before he got fired. Bit like giving back the title he had from the Crown.
The island is now a shambles. 1st world ambitions led by 4th rate politicians. Greed, nepotism and leaders with the foresight of sub-Saharan African despots. A transport system that is a joke and gridlock on the roads. Quite ridiculous cost of living and utilities. The expense of getting off the island for vacation or work. An education system that is embarrassing and producing borderline illiterate students which I have seen first hand. Shame on them all.
We need east west arterial bypass!
Wife is literally on the Dart payroll.
Maybe that’s why PACT are planning a woke $100Million resort Prison at Northward to make sure Mac’s stay is comfortable.
That , added to Kenny Beach, new private terminal , propping up the WASTE at the Port will help us go broke quicker .
Crumbles! I told all yall in mi yard that if Big Mack McKeeva and Dwayne da Rock Seymour left tings will not hold no doubt this just like if the 90s Bulls lost Air Jordan and Scottie Pippen the dynasty be over. Be behooving all day dream team need to reunite I tell you!
I dare say this dynasty never started. it was a disaster from day 1.
In other countries during times of crisis, national unity governments were formed. Rally round the flag. Cayman is in crisis. So make some deals, Roy is premier, Wayne deputy premier.. whatever, get a national unity government. The bigger problem is lack of ministerial talent. Not much to work with. And can these guys stop being so petty and give their egos a rest for the greater good. Probably not.
ok so let’s get the bets going on who is going to jump ship next. Part of me thinks it’ll be Andre because he’s the only one doing his job and people will be happy to have him as part of any government. The other half of me thinks it’ll be Kenny who will turncoat quick to save his own incompetent butt.
Money on Kenny. Like a rat.
I think Mac realizes he needs money, as he has pissed or gambled away his I’ll gotten gains over many years of questionable behavior in office.
Only way for him to refill his bank account is through remaining in politics…which he is desperately trying to do.
Don’t fall for it Cayman, Mac only cares about Mac.
Typical Mac… statement about teachers, pensioners , civil servants clearly means..” wote for me and I’ll Mek sure you gets plenty money.”
Anybody else seen through that..?
No Mac, been there done that…go away.
take a break roy…you have not proposed one credible alternative policy regarding anything pact have done (which is next to nothing)
He just says and does what Sir Alden tells him to say.
they got us off the grey list that guess who got us on?
Be careful social media guru you may soon be out a job if Wayne is booted
the piano man
the scary thing is do-nothing-ppm have been just as ineffective in oppostion as they were when in government.
Worse. They spent over $110 million to build one high school and then had to do costly repairs so maybe $125 million total. They’ll scream nation building was wasteful spending but that’s a drop in the bucket.
Aye. Aye. Aye.
Early elections please.
do-nothing-ppm or no-plan-pact?????….neither thanks.
direct rule for 2 years while a new raft of political candidates are selected/vetted based on qualifications, experience and integrity. then we have new elections.
At least PPM have a manifesto, they can all read and write, and will work as a team.
Also, their supporters who can read and write will hold them to account, as they don’t need fridges and cookers .
“Their supporters who can read and write” LOL. I’m not a fan of PACT, but PPM, UDP etc have all gotten their wotes from hand outs from those clearly not intelligent enough to realize how easily they were swayed, much less with the ability to review a manifesto or articles of government. Roy has been grasping at what little power he thinks is in government for a very long time. On the bright side, the abuser and old head Mac is out – for now (again).
You sure David and Barbara can read and write at a level higher than or equivalent to junior high or grade school?
Person who keeps calling for direct rule – I don’t think you realise the destabilising effect that would have on our economy. It would cause far more reputational and economic damage to Cayman than the stupidity and inaction of the present (and probably next) group of politicians.
Add to that the UK is dealing with their own multiple mess ups every week.
Yes! We must vet our candidates. – But who will vet them you ask? – Why the voters will of course! – Like in an election.
the pact circus continues…
when will people realise…pact were never elected… they had no common agenda or manifesto…they just grouped together for their own selfish needs.
that’s what you get for voting in small minded, small town independents.
Mckeeva you are hereby being asked to resign from your Parliamentary post. Failure to do so will result in the windshields being filled all over these three islands, deal upon deal. Kem pli|
Look at all the infrastructure projects that have stalled or stopped since PACT came into power. Such a waste of money and time. Hopefully voters will see the error of voting in candidates, and a Govt., who have no experience in office.
Like….?
Name one.
PPM Leading with Pact turncoats hahahahahahahahaha Cayman will be truly finished for good!what a mess
PACT can’t secure a quorum without reasonable collective effort and support, but we are hearing ambitious PPM leader wannabes determined to withhold that support to obstruct the business of the territory. Westminster Legislators are not supposed to be pumping-out private closed caucus legislation from their clubhouse, while the opposition bench sits on their hands or flies to Miami to go shopping.
Thank you Honorable Roy for your very wise words. You and Sir Alden along with Bush will lead us to great prosperity and wealth. How lucky our island is to have such super smart and country first leaders like you all!
This has to have been said “tongue in cheek”, otherwise God help us all!
The sarcasm literally bleeds through your text so I don’t get the downvotes.
Lol and Big Mac brings down another government. Cant wait for whoever wins the next election to end up fighting over him again.
Most of us hope he will be serving time offshore by then.
In what jurisdiction?
All that political horse-trading for spoils, only to watch Him (Mac) & Dwayne Seymour flip-flop between Political Parties and across the aisles of Parliament WITH NO shame or purpose.