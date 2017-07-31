GT man admits post office stabbing

(CNS): A 22-year-old man from George Town has admitted stabbing a woman in frenzied attack outside the George Town post office earlier this year. Joseph Williams was charged with wounding with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he stabbed his victim in April, and having an offensive weapon. He pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of wounding without intent. Williams was remanded in custody Friday as he awaits a decision by the crown on his admission and will reappear in court on 11 August.

Category: Courts, Crime