Premier promises cops all the cash they need

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is expected to receive a boost to the annual budget this year after the premier promised at a public meeting last week to properly fund it and the police commissioner said the RCIPS was in a growth phase. Government will be funding a new Community Beat Unit, which will include 28 beat officers, a sergeant and an inspector, to address calls by the community for dedicated officers in their neighbourhoods.

Although Premier Alden McLaughlin made it clear that simply throwing money at the police was not the solution to the crime problem, he pointed to the need for community officers, who are always the first to be moved to a different department when there is a crime surge. He said the police had to have the resources they needed and he did not want to hear people complain about public spending when the police budget is increased in the forthcoming new government spending plan, which will cover 2018 and 2019.

“This has been an issue for years,” McLaughlin told a small audience at a community meeting in Scranton last week, where the people repeatedly urged Police Commissioner Derek Byrne to allocate dedicated officers to their neighbourhood. “As soon as a community is allocated a beat officer, they are reassigned to other duties and the communities are forgotten.”

With a directly funded dedicated unit that will see communities allocated a specific officer, the goal is to build better lines of communication and to engage with people, especially those living in areas with a high crime rate. Both McLaughlin and Byrne said that Scranton could expect to see a dedicated beat officer soon.

But even before he established the new beat unit, Byrne wants officers on patrol to get out of their cars and walk about and engage with residents, saying too many police spend too much time in their cars. He said he wanted his officers to engage in “meaningful and purposeful conversations with residents”, not just a passing hello, to help them understand the day-to-day concerns and build trust. He appealed to people, in return, to engage with the police when they see them and tell them what they know about criminal activity.

